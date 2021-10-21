As an avid snowshoer and hiker, it’s not unusual for Donna Campbell to see owls, eagles, raccoons, rabbits and squirrels when she uses the Forestview Forestry Hiking Trails.
Located on the Howlan Road, the six kilometre trail is made up of two major loops, meandering through a hardwood and softwood forest. For years the trail system has been a popular spot for snowshoeing in the winter. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Campbell and her husband Irwin took it upon themselves to clear the trail routes so they could be accessed all year long.
“They were telling you to stay home, stay in your own community, so Irwin and I said we’re going to come out and clean off the trail and hike on them,” she explained.
Now there’s an additional effort to improve and develop the trail system further, including building boardwalks on sections of the trail.
“Where it’s either marshy or floods often,” said Ms Campbell.
Last year, a group of area residents approached Island Trails looking for help with the trail. With the province owning the land on which the trail is situated, this July, after a year of negotiations, Island Trails was granted a 10 year lease from the province to manage the Forestview trails.
“Island Trails was looking to be more involved in West Prince because they wanted more trails up here,” said Leona Lane, the western rep for Island Trails. “It was a good match and Island Trails brings funding, insurance and some professional help as well and the community still gets and keeps the trail.”
With work beginning in mid-September, the plan for this fall is to build boardwalks over three different marsh areas before winter.
“They make it where we can’t hike in the spring because the water is over the top of your boot,” explained Ms Campbell.
Other work will also include building a new bridge over Carruther’s Brook.
Doing this work isn’t an easy feat. That’s because everything has to be carried in by foot, including all the lumber for the boardwalks because volunteers are not allowed to use either heavy equipment or ATVs on the trails.
For now, until the new bridge is built, crews have to enter the trail using a forestry road, which runs in between the wooden area. Volunteers then take the back entrance of the Blue Gate Trail, which connects with the main trail, hike roughly 20 minutes into the forest in order to reach where the boardwalks are being constructed.
The forestry roads are also being used to deliver the wood necessary to build the boardwalks, which is first taken in by tractor, dropped off at a desire location and then lugged the rest of the way by foot by the volunteers.
“I have a watch, that day when we came out, we worked two and half hours, I had 15,000 steps,” said Ms Campbell. “So we put on quite a few kilometres walking back and forth.”
All the lumber used for the boardwalks is locally sourced Juniper. Taking roughly 22 hours stretched out over three working days, the team recently completed a 108 foot boardwalk.
Ms Campbell said there’s still two other major boardwalks that have to be built.
“One is 120 feet and the other one I haven’t measured yet, but it’s at least a hundred feet or it might be more,” she said.
Other improvements will include relocating the current entrance of the trail, new signage and trail markers, with all the trails receiving new names, and parts of the trail will also be re-routed.
With a list of about 25 people, Ms Lane said the volunteer support has been amazing for this trail project and the effort being put forth by volunteers like Ms Campbell will be while worth it.
“People are invested and when people are invested in something, there’s always better protection and ownership is what Island Trails is looking for,” she said. “This is a trail in our community that anyone can use.”
Ms Lane added Island Trails decided to hold their annual general meeting, which was on Oct. 15, in the West Prince area due to the excitement from people in the community for the development of the Forestview trail.
Ms Campbell said they had over 200 people snowshoeing and hiking the trail last winter.
“Some of those people had never hiked before, so it was like a new experience for them,” she said. “So, we’re claiming this small section of forest and environmentally we’re going to be looking after it.”
