Last Friday the Alberton Community Centre was a hub of activity as volunteers with the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG) began organizing food hampers for pick up the following week.
In Alberton, 49 families have registered to receive hampers. Overall, over 260 hampers have been requested in West Prince, a slight increase from last year’s total.
There was some late requests, so the final total could be up even higher, around 280 possibly, said Jackie Charchuk, who was overseeing the hamper organization at the community centre on Dec. 17.
“It’s not as much as we anticipated,” said Ms Charchuk. “Alberton is almost double, but some of the other communities are down a little bit.”
The WPCHG is a sub-committee of the West Prince Caring Cupboard with representatives from various charitable groups in the region. The committee came together to streamline the distribution of Christmas hampers in the West Prince area.
The team of volunteers at the community centre were preparing the hampers for the Alberton area. However, the centre is also the main distribution spot for all of West Prince. Pre-packaged food boxes and fresh produce stored in Alberton would soon be heading out to distribution centres in Bloomfield, Tignish, O’Leary and Palmer Road.
Like last year, the WPCHG was asking for monetary contributions instead of accepting food donations.
The hampers provide much more than just a Christmas turkey dinner, each one having enough food inside for a week of dinners over the holiday season. Once again, the WPCHG pre-ordered pre-packaged boxes of non-perishables food items for the hampers, prepared by the four local grocery stores of West Prince.
The hampers also come with fresh produce, donated by local producers, and milk and cheese provided by ADL. The hampers often include extras like children’s books, toys for children and toiletry bags. This year the hampers will also include carbon monoxide detectors.
Although monetary donations have been slow to come in this year, Ms Charchuk said they are coming in, adding the group has received enough turkeys for every hamper.
“I know provincially, through Feed a Family, they were down, but we have enough turkeys,” she said. “Also, we have a little bit of funds leftover from last year, so I think we will be all right in the end, but it’s hard to know.”
The increase in hamper numbers and the slow trickle of monetary donations indicates to her there is a great need in the community this year.
“The cost of living has gone higher, people can’t afford to donate and there’s a number of people who recently been put out of work because of the potato crisis,” she said.
On the other hand, seeing how much people care about their community is also thrilling for Ms Charchuk.
“This is so well organized,” she said about the hamper group, which she joined last year and is the board’s current sectary. “Everyone who volunteers does a 100 per cent or more and that just makes my job easier.”
One of those volunteers was Wendy Fraser.
“I like to be involved in the community and help out any way I can, this time especially, to help those in need,” she said. “It’s just a great sense of the Christmas spirit to be able to do that.”
This is Ms Fraser’s second year volunteering with the WPCHG. She was helping to organize the hampers into different families and on Dec. 21, distribution day, she’ll come back to hand out the hampers to the families.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said. “There’s some great people around here to help out and just knowing we can make a difference in someone’s life at Christmastime makes me feel good.”
Ms Charchuk said it’s never too late for someone to make a monetary donation to the WPCHG, even if they decide to donate after Christmas.
