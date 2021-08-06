It was an evening of reminiscing for three retired staff members of the O’Leary Community Hospital.
The first Community Hospital opened in 1957 in the location that is now the O’Leary Town Complex. The hospital closed in 1994 when the new building opened on MacKinnon Drive.
Sitting in the boardroom of the town complex, once the operating room of the former hospital, nurses Wanda Dunbar and Sylvia Yeo and administrator Alma Rix shared stories of their decades working at the hospital.
“In all the years I was there, it was 41 years, the doctors were unbelievable good,” said Ms Yeo. “We could never have survived without the doctors we had... They were wonderful people and helpful as anything to us as nurses because they knew we had a lot going.”
Held on July 29, this event was the first in a series created by the Friends of the O’Leary Public Library. Tales from O’Leary Series will focus on the history of the town. The library committee is hoping to plan more of these events, with the second one in the series already happening with a historic walk down Main Street on Aug 3.
Ms Dunbar began working at Community Hospital immediately after graduating from nurses training in 1965.
“In those days we worked hard because the operating room would be going all day long and there would only be a few of us out on the floor,” she said.
When Ms Dunbar started at the hospital, there was no time schedule done up for nurses.
“You had to look before you left for home to see if you were going to be working tomorrow or the next day and you only had one day off a week then too,” she said.
If there was a snowstorm while working a shift, it was possible to get stuck at the hospital for three or four days, added Ms Dunbar.
“You would just work because people couldn’t get in and you couldn’t get out,” she said.
In 1970, Ms Dunbar became the Director of Nursing at the hospital. First thing on her agenda when she stepped into her new position was to create a time schedule.
“It was a month at a time and I eventually got it up to six weeks at a time,” said Ms Dunbar. “Well, the girls thought that was wonderful.”
Working in a rural hospital clearly had its challenges, but humour appeared to be a way staff coped with the stress of their jobs.
The women shared plenty of funny anecdotes, including one of a cat that once got into the hospital.
Ms Yeo was working an evening shift on a busy day, with beds full and people on cots in the hallway. A man had come in with a very high fever and was in the corridor when the nurses were passing out the supper trays. That’s when another nurse approached Ms Yeo.
“Sylvia, that fella was hallucinating, he said he saw a cat go into 206,” she recalled. “She said she would check his temperature and be right back.”
Meanwhile, Ms Yeo stepped into a room to deliver supper trays.
“It was a four bed ward with four elderly ladies in it and honest to goodness, there was a cat all curled up at the foot of this lady’s bed,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
She promptly removed the cat from the room and the hospital.
Ms Yeo began working at the hospital in the summer of 1966.
“I guess you could say I was fortunate enough to work the last night at the old hospital was open and the first night the new hospital was open,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe we were getting a new hospital. In fact, on my way to work, I drove around the old hospital before heading to the new one because I just couldn’t actually believe we were going to be working there that night.”
Ms Rix worked at Community Hospital for 36 years, beginning in 1967. She started out in medical records, eventually becoming an administrative assistant, working in accounts payable until she retired.
“I liked all my jobs and worked for some great people,” she said.
Ms Dunbar never worked at the new hospital, resigning in 1989. She worked at the Lady Slipper Villa and the Tyne Valley hospital for a time before retiring in 1995.
“We had a lot of fun times,” she said. “We enjoyed working together. Everybody worked as one.”
