With the third reading of a bill to amend the province’s Water Act, the cost of testing well water for rural Islanders will soon be free.
“I believe everybody deserves to be drinking safe and clean water, and this bill will ensure that all Islanders have no financial barrier,” said Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road.
Mr Perry’s office is located next to Access PEI in Tignish. Once a week, residents are able to drop off their water samples to be tested for E. Coli and coliform. Currently, the test for E. Coli and coliform is $40 plus tax, while the water chemistry test is $95 plus tax. Wells must be tested for E. Coli and coliform bacteria every six months, while their water chemistry should be tested at least every two years.
It’s also recommended that home owners should have a chemical analysis of their well water done when a new well is first drilled, and at least once every three to five years. Testing should also be done if a home owner notices a significant change in the taste, smell, or appearance of the water.
In conversation with residents, Mr Perry learned that some Islanders, particularly seniors trying to live in their own home and maintain it, and Islanders living on a lower income, don’t get their water tested regularly because of the cost.
The issue was of particular concern as it’s more likely to affect residents of rural areas as opposed to residents living in a city.
“Those who live in urban centres, the majority would be on municipal water,” said Mr Perry. “That water would be tested regularly, and those individuals would know the water they’re drinking was safe, because any time there’s a problem, there’s always a boil water (order) issued, so people are aware their water is not safe for human consumption. Rural Islanders never had that unless their took their samples in themselves and paid for it.”
Along with E. Coli and coliform bacteria, Mr Perry wanted the bill to list each and every chemical checked in the water chemistry test. This includes arsenic, barium, calcium, chloride, copper, iron, lead, magnesium, manganese, nitrate-N, pH, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, sodium, sulphate, uranium, zinc, alkalinity, and water hardness.
While it’s roughly $150 for both tests, presently that cost can increase. If a well tests positive for bacteria, or if the water chemistry is above national recommended standards, there’s a $5 fee for each test afterward. In order to eliminate any bacteria in the well, the home owner might also have to pay the cost of having their well shocked. A well is only given the all-clear once two consecutive tests come back clear.
There are some exceptions regarding the bill. It doesn’t apply to municipal water systems, as municipalities have a fee for water testing in their taxes, nor does it cover industrial testing.
Mr Perry wanted to thank the department of Environment, Energy, and Climate action, along with the Minister of Environment for their cooperation in helping him ensure the bill he put forward would be correct and ensure Islanders have no barriers when it came to safe and clean drinking water.
“This, to me, is a big win for all Islanders,” said Mr Perry. “Now they can go and have their water tested frequently, knowing the water they’re drinking and their family is drinking is safe to consume.”
The bill is expected to receive proclamation and Royal Assent in the early New Year.
