The Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association Inc is looking for volunteers to participate in the PEI River Watch Program.
The program helps the PEI Department of Environment, Labour and Justice and the CBWA track the condition of local rivers and streams, including anoxic events.
“It’s quite important,” said CBWA coordinator John Lane. “You don’t need to be a scientists, but the data goes to the provincial government and they use that data to do a report card on the rivers... That will give us more information that will help improve the water quality in our rivers.”
Volunteers will be asked to make daily observations of rivers or ponds in their area, taking note of things like the appearance of the water, sea lettuce, odour, and any abnormalities, and then record the information in a log-book provided by CBWA.
“It doesn’t have to be done everyday, but even if they did it every few days or even if they recorded the anomalies, the things that change, that’s quite valuable as well,” said Mr Lane.
Anyone interested can contact the CBWA at 902-206-0403, Mr Lane at 902-856-1200 or by emailing cascumpecbayWS@hotmail.com.
