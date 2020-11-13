Students from Hernewood and M.E. Callaghan Intermediate Schools recently learned about the importance of the Island’s dunes and beaches firsthand.
“What we’re doing is teaching the kids about sand dune and beach dune ecosystems and trying to educate them on how important the sand dunes are to the community for protection, and to try and persuade the kids to stay off the sand dunes because it kills the marram grass and the sand dunes blow out,” said Danny Murphy, coordinator of Roseville-Miminegash Watersheds Inc.
The excursion has been taking place for the last three years at various beaches in the region, and is in partnership with Roseville-Miminegash Watersheds Inc, the Tignish Watershed Management Group, the West Point and Area Watershed Group, and Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association, along with the Island Nature Trust.
The idea for the excursion came about when members of the four watershed associations were trying to figure out a way to get the message across of how important it is to stay off the sand dunes. After speaking with the Island Nature Trust, a curriculum was developed where members of the Trust would take into the schools, followed by a field trips to various beaches in the region.
Four classes took part from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, where they did activities including a rock line scavenger hunt, inter-tidal invertebrate sampling, and a trail walk along the back of the dunes, as that ecosystem is different to the one that faces the beach. Students also created weathering and erosion models.
“We used four different pans and created four different beaches with different materials,” explained Lyndsay MacWilliams, a field technician with Island Nature Trust. “We had a beach with just sand, a beach made with sand rocks, a beach made with sand and seaweed, and a beach made with marram grass, and they were all kind of mini versions of beaches. We pretended we were rain, and poured water over it, and we would then watch how each of the beaches reacted to the water, reacting to the weathering and how it was going to erode, depending on what the beach was made of.”
Ms MacWilliams said students enjoyed the field trips and being able to learn more about their local environment.
“The dunes and the beaches do provide us with lots of protection from storm surges and storm events,” she said. “One of the beaches we were at, Miminegash Beach, it’s right on a harbour, so you can see that if the beach system and the dune system wasn’t there, the harbour itself wouldn’t really be able to exist because it wouldn’t be protected by the beach and the dune system.”
Mr Murphy agreed.
“Not only is what they’re doing important for protection, there’s many species of animals, and birds, and whatnot that live in those sand dunes.”
