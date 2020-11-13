Students

Over the course of several days, groups of students from Hernewood and M.E. Callaghan Intermediate Schools found out how and why the Island’s beaches and dunes help protect from erosion. Submitted photo

Students from Hernewood and M.E. Callaghan Intermediate Schools recently learned about the importance of the Island’s dunes and beaches firsthand.

“What we’re doing is teaching the kids about sand dune and beach dune ecosystems and trying to educate them on how important the sand dunes are to the community for protection, and to try and persuade the kids to stay off the sand dunes because it kills the marram grass and the sand dunes blow out,” said Danny Murphy, coordinator of Roseville-Miminegash Watersheds Inc.

The excursion has been taking place for the last three years at various beaches in the region, and is in partnership with Roseville-Miminegash Watersheds Inc, the Tignish Watershed Management Group, the West Point and Area Watershed Group, and Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association, along with the Island Nature Trust.

Beaches

One of four beaches created during a field trip for students at M.E. Callaghan and Hernewood Intermediate Schools, hosted by four watershed groups in the area and the Island Nature Trust. Different materials were used in creating these beaches, one with just sand, one with rocks and sand, one with sand and seaweed, and one with marram grass. Water was then poured over the miniature beaches, and students would then watch to see how each beach reacted and how they were impacted by erosion. Submitted photo

The idea for the excursion came about when members of the four watershed associations were trying to figure out a way to get the message across of how important it is to stay off the sand dunes. After speaking with the Island Nature Trust, a curriculum was developed where members of the Trust would take into the schools, followed by a field trips to various beaches in the region.

Four classes took part from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, where they did activities including a rock line scavenger hunt, inter-tidal invertebrate sampling, and a trail walk along the back of the dunes, as that ecosystem is different to the one that faces the beach. Students also created weathering and erosion models.

“We used four different pans and created four different beaches with different materials,” explained Lyndsay MacWilliams, a field technician with Island Nature Trust. “We had a beach with just sand, a beach made with sand rocks, a beach made with sand and seaweed, and a beach made with marram grass, and they were all kind of mini versions of beaches. We pretended we were rain, and poured water over it, and we would then watch how each of the beaches reacted to the water, reacting to the weathering and how it was going to erode, depending on what the beach was made of.”

Beach Ecosystems

Students from M.E. Callaghan and Hernewood Intermediate School learned about the importance of the Island’s dunes and beaches during a field trip hosted by four watershed groups in the area and the Island Nature Trust. The students did activities like a rock line scavenger hunt, inter-tidal invertebrate sampling, creating weathering and erosion models and a trail walk along the back of the dunes, as that ecosystem is different to the one that faces the beach. Submitted photo

Ms MacWilliams said students enjoyed the field trips and being able to learn more about their local environment.

“The dunes and the beaches do provide us with lots of protection from storm surges and storm events,” she said. “One of the beaches we were at, Miminegash Beach, it’s right on a harbour, so you can see that if the beach system and the dune system wasn’t there, the harbour itself wouldn’t really be able to exist because it wouldn’t be protected by the beach and the dune system.”

Mr Murphy agreed.

“Not only is what they’re doing important for protection, there’s many species of animals, and birds, and whatnot that live in those sand dunes.”

