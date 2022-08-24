In June, the Tignish Watershed Management Group worked to enhance and restore the Bain’s Creek watershed, better known locally as Shea’s Pond. The work was made possible thanks to PEI’s Wildlife Conservation Fund. Submitted photo
In June, the Tignish Watershed Management Group worked to enhance and restore the Bain’s Creek watershed, better known locally as Shea’s Pond. The work was made possible thanks to PEI’s Wildlife Conservation Fund. Submitted photo
Members of the Tignish Watershed Management Group worked to remove blockages, including old beaver dams, to allow water to flow more freely at Bain’s Creek. Submitted photo
This June members of the Tignish Watershed Management Group worked to enhance and restore Bain’s Creek, better known locally as Shea’s Pond.
This work included removing blockages, including old beaver dams, to allow water to flow freely.
Fish species like trout need temperatures to be cool to survive. Before removing the blockages, water temperatures in the creek were a bit high in areas.
This work was made possible thanks to funding from PEI’s Wildlife Conservation Fund. The funding helped the watershed group pay for mileage, wages and any extras needed to complete the work at Bain’s Creek.
The group also did water testing to collect data on the quality of the water at Bain’s Creek. Data was collected on nitrate readings, dissolved oxygen levels, salinity, and temperature. All of these things are important to the health of the system and with continued readings taken, any change can be addressed promptly.
The Tignish Watershed works each year to ensure that the streams are running smoothly. There are approximately 187 kilometre of streams in the Tignish area, so reaching them all will take the group some time over the next few years.
The Prince Edward Island Wildlife Conservation Fund provides financial support to groups working on projects that benefit wildlife and wildlife conservation in PEI.
Sources for funding come from annual conservation fees incorporated into PEI licenses for hunting, angling and trapping and conservation plates purchased for motor vehicles in PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.