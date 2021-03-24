“He was pretty much fed up and kind of end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did.”
Those words were spoken by Cherokee County sheriff’s Captain Jay Baker after the arrest of a man who killed eight people at massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia. We all have bad days, they’re just a part of life, and every now and then, they happen. After a bad day, once I’m home I sometimes curse a blue streak so strong it could make a sailor blush, and then chill out with my cats. What doesn’t happen? Getting so angry that I resort to physical violence and wind up taking someone’s life as a result.
Given the information released so far, the shooting might not have been racially motivated. But given the fact that two of the three shootings committed by the accused were at massage parlours, and seven of the eight victims were women, six of whom were Asian, it’s still a hate crime. Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House, said the shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia”.
Law year, Georgia lawmaker passed a hate crimes law which allows additional penalties to be imposed for certain offences that are motivated by a victim’s race, colour, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender or disability. A hate crime is not a standalone crime under the new law, but it can be used to add time to a sentence once someone is convicted of another crime.
Ever since the pandemic hit, people of Asian descent around the world have seen an increase in discrimination and acts of racism committed against them. Several organizations, the Chinese Canadian National Council, Toronto Chapter; Chinese Canadian National Council Social Justice; Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic; and, Civic Engagement Network - Society of Canada have come together to create a website that allows for the tracking and reporting of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia in Canada. The website says the project “Aims to validate the spectrum of experiences felt across Asian Canadian communities and seeks to use the documentation to inform future efforts for collective action against anti-Asian racism and xenophobia.”
Along with reporting these incidents, there is an incident map, and an incident timeline was created, starting at January 2020, continuing on to now. As of March 19, there have been a total of 957 reported incidents. But, those are just the ones that have been reported, so who knows how high the real number is?
So far, there haven’t been an incidents of anti-Asian racism here on the Island, which is good, but, again, some people might not feel comfortable coming forward, which in itself is sad.
Yes, the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wuhan, China, but that doesn’t mean every Asian person is to blame for spreading the disease, nor does it mean people of Asian descent should be, for lack of a better word, punished because of this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.