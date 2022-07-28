CJ Snyders-Couchman and her mother, Josephine Clements, are hoping the #ChooseToInclude sign in their front yard will help create conversations about individuals with intellectual disabilities. The campaign is part of the Global Week of Inclusion, created by Special Olympics. Jillian Trainor photo
Driving by the home of CJ Snyders-Couchman and her mother, Josephine Clements, one can’t help but notice a large sign with the hashtag #ChooseToInclude. The hashtag is part of the Global Week of Inclusion, created by Special Olympics.
Ms Clements said the two heard about the campaign while taking part in Special Olympics PEI and Special Olympics Canada, but she wanted to do more this year, especially after Team PEI took part in the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games over the July 15 weekend.
“We’re trying to get more people to post pictures and signs and use the hashtag #ChooseToInclude,” she explained. “Hopefully we’ll get more people talking, and we’ll be able to get more funding for these guys so that they can do more, and we can have people to help train them in some jobs that they could do. That would be really great.”
Ms Snyders-Couchman, part of Team PEI, and competed in the 400, 200, and 100 meter dash, standing long-jump, and shot put.
“It was really fun,” she said. “I had a lot of fun times with my friends, and I got to see the people from Worlds (Special Olympics World Games) again. I got to see them at this event this week, and we had a dance.”
Ms Snyders-Couchman is part of Team Canada that was supposed to take part in this year’s World Games, from January 22 to 28 in Kazan, Russia, but they were initially postponed to 2023 because of a spike the COVID-19 pandemic. The games were officially cancelled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Team Canada was also recently featured on TSN, in a 30 minute video titled ‘Meet the Resilient’, showcasing the team and how they did while training during the pandemic.
“They had to post every day, they had to do all their training virtually as well over Zoom, and they had to train for almost two years instead of just a year, including recording their food intake, recording their exercise, and exercise six days a week,” said Ms Clements. “They even had trainers working with them online as well, to do extra stretches and stuff, so it was really amazing in how it all came together, but they finally got to meet in Toronto for the first time as their whole team at the beginning of June.”
It was during that meeting Ms Snyders-Couchman found out she would be doing track and field in the provincial games, leaving her only a month to prepare. Because she competes in snowshoeing during the Winter Games, the 100, 200, and 400 metre dash wouldn’t be too difficult, but Ms Snyders-Couchman had never done shot put or standing long jump. That didn’t stop her from taking home the bronze medal in the latter event, and one in the 400 metre dash, where she also beat her best time.
The #ChooseToInclude campaign isn’t just about supporting athletes in Special Olympics, it’s about supporting all people with intellectual disabilities, whether that be emotionally, physically, or economically. Ms Clements felt the last point was particularly important, as Ms Snyders-Couchman has DiGeorge Syndrome, commonly known as 22q11 Deletion Syndrome, and has no immune system.
Frequent infections are one of the symptoms of 22q11 Deletion Syndrome, and to keep her safe, Ms Clements made the decision to remove her from her job at the Maple House Bakery in O’Leary when cases of COVID-19 first started appearing on PEI.
“CJ had to try and find her own business to try and make an income of some kind for her because there isn’t any other way,” she said. “We’ve got to have a way for her to try to feel like she can do something, and have her own value, and be important, and give to the world. So we need more people to see that and think of it.”
With a shortage of employees in the workforce right now, Ms Clements feels a campaign like this will provide more conversations about people with intellectual disabilities, and how to better include them in society.
“We need to get people who have intellectual disabilities to feel like they are valued people of our communities,” she said. “We have good groups here, Community Inclusions, and the Association for Community Living, and we have Special Olympics. We have a lot, but it’s about all the other people, not just these organizations. We need everybody to include everybody.”
