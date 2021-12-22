The Grade 4/5 French Immersion class of Paul Goguen from St Louis Elementary School delivered non-perishable food items to the Tignish depot of the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC) on the morning of Dec. 16.
And it wasn’t easy feat either. The depot is located in the basement of the Tignish Parish Centre.
After the back end of the bus was reversed up to the front doors of the centre, there was a flurry of activity as the students, sometimes working together, carried storage tubs, boxes and reusable bags just full of canned goods and other non-perishable food items down to the depot.
Annually, in the run up to the holiday season, the students at St Louis Elementary participate in a food drive contest to see which class can collect the most items for the Caring Cupboard.
This year, it was Mr Goguen’s class who won. As the winners, the students from the class were rewarded with the privilege of delivering the items to the Tignish depot.
In total, the school collected over 500 items, with Mr Goguen’s class contributing the most with 247 items.
Invited to join Mr Goguen’s class, along with his friend Morgan Gavin, was Grade 4 student Rider Gallant because he collected the most as a student - 101 items.
“We felt since that he raised that much himself, he should have that chance to come and experience all of this,” said Mr Goguen.
Mr Gallant said he was inspired to collect so many items because he wanted to help people.
“I think that’s what pushed them to bring something every day because they knew it was to help others,” added Mr Goguen
All the students said it felt good to know as a school they had collected that many items for the Caring Cupboard.
“We’re giving people happiness,” said Mr Gallant.
Mr Goguen said the school has been doing this annual food drive contest for at least over a decade, if not more.
WPCC board member and a volunteer for the Tignish depot, Mary Paynter, said it means a lot that the students have collected so much for their local food bank.
“It means we don’t have to go out and shop and we have a good assortment to give out our clients whenever they come,” she said.
Ms Paynter said this will teach the students about compassion, sensitivity and just learning to help others.
“It feels good when people do that,” she said. “When people come in here and they know they’re not judged, that makes them feel good too.”
The need level in the area can vary at any given time, said Ms Paynter.
Typically, they might have two or three families looking for assistance, but recently the depot did have seven families come in.
“We’re open on Tuesdays and this Tuesday they had to stay for two hours because so many people came,” she said.
With the rising cost in groceries, that tells Ms Paynter more people are seeking assistance than usual.
“We are open about an hour a week, but if anybody needs anything all they have to do is call the parish house or one of us volunteers and we will come and help them,” she said.
Ms Paynter said the items delivered by the students will help to supply the Tignish depot well into the winter.
