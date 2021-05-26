While Islanders are doing really well in terms of getting vaccinated, we still need to maintain our distance from people not in our household/bubble. Despite this, RCMP in all three regions of the province have been getting calls about large gatherings.
At the moment, the province’s public health regulations limit gathering sizes to a household plus 10 people, but not everyone is adhering to that limit. The Island’s Chief Public Health Office has also noted these gatherings shouldn’t be a changing guest list, but should consistently be the same 10 people. Communal living, like people living different units of the same apartment building, has also been deemed not an excuse for large gatherings. Communal living is defined as “an intentional community of people sharing living spaces, interests, values, beliefs, and often property, possessions, and resources in common”
Earlier this month, seven people were each issued a $1,000 fine by Charlottetown police in connection to a gathering that exceeded public health guidelines.
In a situation like this, maybe fines are the way to go? Sometimes people don’t understand the true the impact or severity of something until they themselves are impacted.
We’re not in the same position as this time last year, when we were entering Phase One of the province’s plan to lift public health restrictions. We’re now dealing with variants of COVID-19 that not only spread quicker, also cause more severe symptoms.
People can complain about feeling as though their rights and freedoms are being restricted, or trampled on by things like this, but the fact is they’re not.
Our Chief Public Health Office is doing its best to manage what has been proven to be a very serious, life threatening, and sometimes deadly virus. The fact that our province has only had 200 cases total since this pandemic became a global issue is proof their efforts are working.
Does it suck that we can’t gather in large groups like we used to? Yes. Does it suck that we can’t even travel outside the province, even the region, without isolating at home for two weeks upon our return? Yes. But I for one would rather deal with what is a temporary inconvenience than potentially risk exposing someone to the disease and spreading it to them.
It’s a pain, yes, but it’s better than becoming a COVID statistic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.