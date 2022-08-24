Growing season continues to remain ideal as potatoes reach a critical stage in their development.
Late July and early August saw temperatures reach almost 40 degrees Celsius some days, factoring in humidity. Periods of rainfall in the middle of August have since brought temperatures back down to a more tolerable level.
“We had good moisture before that,” said Jonathan MacLennan, of MacLennan Properties Ltd, located in West Cape. “It (the intense heat) probably slowed (growth) down a little bit, but now that we’ve got moisture, they’ve certainly rebounded. It feels good as long as we don’t get too much. The tubers, they’re growing underground, and if the soil gets saturated with water, and they’re underwater, they’re living organisms, so they technically drown, and that could cause rot when we go to harvest them.”
Mr MacLennan said one thing he’s happy with is the fact that his farm hasn’t had to run its irrigation system like they have in previous years when temperatures were high and there was very little rain in the forecast. He said having an irrigation system is a good insurance policy and helps take one variable out of the equation, but it’s not something farmers should have to use on a regular basis.
While potatoes aren’t necessarily delicate or fragile, they do require certain growing conditions. Temperatures can’t be too hot or too cold, and too much heat can be bad for them. Prior to the recent rainfall, crops were starting to get stressed, becoming dry, and moisture deficient.
“They’re in that critical bulking stage where they’re the tubers are set, and they’re now sizing up,” explained Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board. “If they don’t have moisture, the plants won’t produce. But fortunately, we got some rain just in time, and hopefully it won’t have any effect on the yield or quality.”
The quality of this year’s crop looks like it will be on par with last year’s crop, but there was some initial worry after potato wart was discovered in another field last month.
Mr Donald said the discovery wasn’t unexpected, as the field is right next to the one that was discovered in October 2021, and is operated by the same farm.
“It’s one that’s separated by a different crop cycle, but it’s right beside the other field,” he said. “It would have been already quarantined, it would have been already under their surveillance. It’s just the timing of when they did the lab analysis.”
The banning of shipments of table stock potatoes to the US isn’t expected to happen again this year, something many in the province’s agriculture industry felt shouldn’t have happened in the first place. While that is one less concern for Island potato farmers, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), who authorized the ban, still hasn’t lifted the restriction on allowing seed potatoes to be shipped out of province.
Because that market is still restricted, farmers who normally grow seed potatoes weren’t able to recoup their losses.
At Wallace Family Farm Ltd in Cascumpec, all the potatoes grown are for processing, as the farm has contracts with Cavendish Farms. They do grow seed, but Darryl Wallace, one of the owners and operators of the farm, said about 90 per cent of the seed potatoes they grow is for themselves to regrow their supply for another year.
“It (the ban) didn’t really affect the processing sector,” he said. “The processing sector is still chewing up the potatoes to make French fries. The problem is if you have some extra stuff leftover, which a lot of guys did last year with the crops that they had, you can let go of some of them on the table market. With the potato wart on the table market, very few of them were eligible to sell them on the table market. Then with the seed, a lot of markets that were shut down because of the wart, they were looking to get on the table market too, so it puts quite a strain on the table market.”
For Mr MacLennan, all the long-term markets for his farm are on PEI, so they weren’t directly affected by the ban, but they felt its impact in other ways.
“We certainly didn’t plant any seed potatoes that we’re going to be destined for off-Island use, but last year, we had a tremendous crop, and we would have had potatoes that we could sell into Western Canada,” he said. “We ended up having to dump them instead.”
As the harvest draws closer, farmers hope there’s just enough rain to help carry them through the end of growing season, but not so much that it causes problems with rot and storage down the line.
