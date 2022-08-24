Potato Season

Darryl Wallace, one of the owners and operators of Wallace Family Farm Ltd, said all the potatoes at Wallace Family Farm Ltd, are for processing, because the farm has contracts with Cavendish Farms. While they do grow seed potatoes, about 90 per cent of what they grow is for themselves to regrow their supply for another year. Jillian Trainor photo

 Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

Growing season continues to remain ideal as potatoes reach a critical stage in their development.

Late July and early August saw temperatures reach almost 40 degrees Celsius some days, factoring in humidity. Periods of rainfall in the middle of August have since brought temperatures back down to a more tolerable level.

