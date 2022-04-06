The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the amount of weddings over the last two years decrease both in numbers and size, but things seem to be picking up for those working in the industry.
“I think I’ve had four requests already (within the last several weeks),” said Robert Lockhart, a marriage commissioner in Coleman.
A marriage commissioner is licensed by the province to conduct civil ceremonies. In order to become one, a person has to apply to become one, and attend courses outlining the responsibilities of the marriage commissioner, the marriage laws for the province of Prince Edward Island, and the commissioner’s responsibilities in terms of conducting a service and filing the appropriate documents after the marriage ceremony.
Mr Lockhart has been a marriage commissioner for six years, and estimates he’s done between 10 and 15 ceremonies during that time, though he’d officiated wedding ceremonies prior as a clergy person with the United Church. It was actually because of his involvement with the United Church that he become a marriage commissioner.
“As a clergy person, you’re verified by the denomination and you have a license to conduct weddings,” he explained. “After I retired, I was asked a number of times to get a temporary license, and one of the people in the province said, ‘Why don’t you become a marriage commissioner so that we don’t have to be doing paperwork every time somebody requests you to do a wedding?’ I thought about it and decided that I would do that because it allows me to stand in for some clergy who are on holidays or just want extra help. And then there are a number of people who do not want a religious service but would like a civil ceremony, and so I’m available to do that.”
Shae-Lynn Tremblay, of Shae Photography, said people aren’t usually aware of just how much goes into a wedding that they don’t see.
“Shooting the wedding is just 20 per cent of what goes into the wedding for a photographer,” she said. “There’s all the emails back and forth, and the planning. Sometimes as a photographer, we kind of double as a planner, since we’ve seen so many weddings we can help out too. And all the editing, and uploading, and dealing with Internet speeds.”
Ms Tremblay has been a wedding photographer for six years, and noted while the number of weddings definitely decreased in 2020, things are starting to get back to normal. She said one option people have chosen to go with over the last two years is more of an elopement type of ceremony, with minimal guests.
“I did one in Newfoundland, they got married down on the dock and then we just went for a hike for the rest of the day and took pictures and ate bologna sandwiches,” she recalled. “That was probably the definition of an elopement because it was just it was just me and the couple, and the officiant.”
The number of people in attendance for weddings remains small at the moment, although that will change on April 7 when Step 3 of the provincial government’s Moving On Plan comes into effect. Once that happens, capacity limits for personal and organized gatherings are removed.
“With all of the restrictions, it made it very difficult,” said Mr Lockhart. “A number of people postponed their wedding from 2020 into 2021, and some have rescheduled their weddings into 2022. One couple I’ve been working with, they’ve moved it into 2023. They wanted them to be larger family events, and haven’t been able to gather the larger family events. But this year, and the four within the last three weeks have approached me, they’re much smaller gatherings, much more intimate gatherings, and much simpler gatherings. I don’t know if that’s going to be a trend that will continue or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.