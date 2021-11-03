Kati Smallman has always loved working with children.
The owner and operator of Wee the West Childcare in Bloomfield said she’s always been drawn to children, and they’ve always been drawn to her.
“I love all of it, even the hard stuff,” she said. “I love seeing the children walk through the door, and they’ll look for me to say ‘Good morning Miss Kati’ because my response every single time is ‘Good morning!’ I say their name, I address the parents by name, and I say ‘I missed you!’ It could be two hours since I’ve seen them, or overnight, or a whole weekend, and they tell me their whole life story all over again. It’s an absolute blessing.”
The early childhood development centre, which first opened its doors on Sept. 4, 2018, offers a variety of quality early learning and childcare, including interim programs like a preschool program, junior pre-kindergarten program, and a publicly funded pre-kindergarten program.
Ms Smallman said they meet the needs of children on an emerging curriculum basis, meaning staff will set the classroom to what best suits the children in the classroom. She said staff meet every child where they’re at developmentally, not just where they are in terms of chronological age.
This means if it’s July and the kids are talking about Christmas, staff are going to dive into teaching them about Christmas. Recently, the focus has been on Halloween.
“A lot of the children in the centre have siblings that are at school, and they’re really talking about Halloween, so they’re bringing it back to us,” said Ms Smallman. “We can do amazing things like Halloween experiments with pumpkins, and pumpkin playdough, and roasting seeds, and carving out a pumpkin at the first of October and watching it rot, and gathering that data and documenting it with charts and stickers, and pictures, and things like that as well.”
Right now the business is at full capacity with roughly 56 children a day in the building, but during the pandemic, that number had at one point shrunk to just 15 children because of COVID-19 regulations set out by the Island’s Chief Public Health Office.
Ms Smallman said operating an early childhood development centre during a pandemic has been intimidating and frustrating at times. When they were limited to only having a certain number of children, one of the difficult decisions came when they had to determine which of the children could attend, and which couldn’t. But, she noted it hasn’t been all bad.
“A positive about running an early youth centre during a pandemic is that it really made our community stronger here at Wee the West,” she said. “It built a sense of comfort and guidance that these families trust us just as much as we trust them, and we really built a strong network with them.”
When it comes to childcare in Prince Edward Island, one issue that seems to come up consistently is the high cost. To help with this, a deal between the federal and provincial government has been made which aims to reduce childcare fees on PEI. By the end of 2024, these fees will be down to $10 per day, and by 2022, fees will be cut almost in half in some cases.
A total of $121.3 million over the next five years has been committed to PEI’s child-care system, including a one-time investment of about $3.6 million for the province’s early childhood education workforce. This funding will create 450 new childcare spaces on the Island within two years.
At Wee the West, this means starting in January the daily fees will go from $34 to $20 for infants, from $28 to $20 for two year olds, and from $27 to $10 for three year olds.
Asked what this would mean for early childhood development centres like Wee the West, Ms Smallman said it doesn’t hurt them at all.
“If anything, it shows how important we are, and how valuable and authentic our job is to our economy,” she said. “This isn’t just a job, it’s a career, and we want to be able to give these tiny humans everything and anything they need to grow, so when they do run our world in the next 20 to 25 years, they are prepared from our end.”
