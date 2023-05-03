As with any sport there are lots of myths and facts when it comes to weight training. Here are a few:
In order to get results you have to always train heavier and heavier.
It definitely is a factor. Adding weight will increase strength and muscle, but it is not the only way. Increasing the stress on the muscle is the key factor. This can be done by adding weight, increasing repetitions, more sets, slower repetitions, or most importantly a better mind muscle connection. If you are really concentrating on working the muscle, getting the best contraction you can and mentally focusing on every part of every rep you will get better results than just going through the motions.
You have to do certain exercises in order to get results.
There are no magic exercises. While some of the basics like squats, bench presses and deadlifts are excellent moves they are not necessary. You can get great results with a lot of other less common exercises as long as the intensity is there.
You have to do ten repetitions of each exercise.
Ten is the most common and will yield results but so will other rep schemes. There are so many ways to train and if you train long enough you should experiment with them all and see what works best for you. High reps, low reps, super sets, drop sets, partials, one and one halves, pyramiding to name a few. Do not get stale on your training but do not do useless moves/exercises/routines either. It is a balancing act and educating yourself on sound training principals.
Stretching will alleviate muscle soreness after a hard workout.
If you train really hard or radically change your routine you are going to be sore. Period. If the muscles are stressed in a way they are used to you will experience DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) for a couple of days. Stretching will not prevent DOMS or prevent the soreness. Experienced trainers often enjoy the soreness as they know it is temporary, harmless and an indicator the workout was intense enough for progress. Of course there is a difference between DMOS and soreness from an injury.
If you are not getting the results you want from your training factor on the above. You may believe some myths that are slowing your progress. Train hard. Train smart!
