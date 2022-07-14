The West Point Fire Department recently received a new forestry truck to help with grass fires and forest fires. The truck is owned by the province, but pays a fee for bay rental at the fire hall to house the truck year-round, totaling $1,600. In turn, the fire department uses it in the event of a grass fire or a forest fire. Submitted photo
The West Point Fire Department recently got a delivery of a new forestry truck, replacing the previous one the department housed.
“It’s the provincial government’s truck is not ours,” explained Harvey Stewart, the department’s chief. “There’s one in Prince County, one in Queen’s County, one in King County, and there’s one in Wellington, and West Point for West Prince for forest fires.”
Mr Stewart said the decision for various fire departments in West Prince was made in the 1980s because the provincial government was looking to house the trucks in rural parts of the province that are more centrally located to better reach rural areas.
The province pays a fee for bay rental at the fire hall to house the truck year-round, totaling $1,600. In turn, the fire department uses it in the event of a grass fire or a forest fire.
Mr Stewart said the new truck is a nice upgrade from the previous model of truck, which dates from the 1980s.
“It has a gas engine on it, and it pumps water at high pressure, and the truck is has a fire hose on it,” he said. “There’s backpacks for going in the woods, rakes, and shovels, and axes, and things like that. If there was a fire in Tignish, we would take it there and then everybody would have access to everything that’s on it.”
The backpacks each hold about four gallons of water and have hand pumps, so firefighters are able to douse any hot spots they may find after a grass fire or forest fire has been put out.
“It’s a neat little truck,” said Mr Stewart. “It’s more of a fast response and it carries all the gear, surprise how well it handles and all that it works very well.”
