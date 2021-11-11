For Brooklyn, PEI native Ambyr Dunn, sharing the small screen with veteran actor Bill Pullman was nothing short of amazing.
“He’s such a genuinely kind and nice person,” she said of Pullman who has appeared in movies like While You Were Sleeping and Independence Day.
Ms Dunn recently appeared in an episode of the USA Network’s series The Sinner. The show centres on Detective Harry Ambrose, played by Pullman, who investigates various atrocious murder cases and tries to analyze the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes.
“He sees things not only from the victim’s perspective, but from the perpetrator’s perspective, and he tries to find out what drove them to do those things, rather than they typical cop drama that has people running around, chasing each other with guns,” said Ms Dunn. “It’s much more of a quiet burn where they’re trying to get to the trauma of what that person went through that got them to the point where they are now that they’re doing those things.”
In the show, Ms Dunn portrayed Risa, a woman interviewed by Det. Ambrose about a local woman who had recently gone missing.
This isn’t Ms Dunn’s first role as an actor, having previously appeared in short films, independent movies, television series, and has also performed on stage in theatres in Halifax and Hong Kong. Along with The Sinner, her screen credits include shows like Pure, Haven, Trailer Park Boys, Seed, and the film Black Cop.
When not acting, Ms Dunn is earning her Bachelor of Education at Acadia University. She continues to do radio voice overs and plans to continue acting in summer, but she’s also realistic that being a full-time actor in Atlantic Canada isn’t the most steady of jobs, so she’s ensuring she has more options open to her.
She believes her experience as an actor will compliment her role as a teacher.
“Any real life situations and interactions with people help actors to develop a greater understanding of the world and community around them,” said Ms Dunn. “Teaching benefits from many aspects of performance, from comfort in front of large groups to an empathetic ear. I think it is possible to keep a foot in both worlds, at least for now, and benefit from everything I can learn in each.”
Ms Dunn has been acting professionally with the Canadian union ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) since roughly 2012, she’s also done work on PEI, including the Tignish Dinner Theatre at Cousin’s Diner, now the location of Our Family Traditions.
While acting is about playing pretend, it’s also more than that.
“A lot of it is trying to think how somebody else would feel in a given situation,” she said. “It really works your empathy muscles and really puts the task of trying to imagine how you would feel and react in many situations, situations you might never be in, but you can begin to empathize with people who are in those situations.”
Because Ms Dunn is part of ACTRA, she gets breakdowns of the different shows that are coming. This particular role came at an interesting time for the actor. Her agent at the time had just closed her agency, and Ms Dunn hadn’t yet found a new one. She saw the breakdown for the role, she knew it was something she really wanted to audition for, so she emailed the casting agent directly.
“I said I really want to audition for this, but I don’t have an agent right now, so I can’t get all the information, could you just give it to me? And she emailed me everything,” she said. “All our auditions right now are being done with self tapes, we all just tape our auditions at home and then send them in.”
Shortly after sending in her audition, Ms Dunn was contacted by the producers of the show for a Zoom meeting, where she did another audition. A few weeks later she heard back with the news she had gotten the role.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the low case numbers in Nova Scotia, it was decided her scenes would be filmed there, mostly around the Lunenberg area, and around Dartmouth.
Ms Dunn said the cast and crew for the show were very happy and supportive. She described it to one friend as falling in love with 150 people at the same time.
Along with being the lead, Bill Pullman is also one of the show’s producers. Ms Dunn said the two of them would run lines before shooting their scenes.
“He did have some little tips of ‘What if we did it this way?’ And How about we think about it like this?’ It really did add a lot to the scenes, and I was very grateful to have that little extra bit of professional coaching,” she said. “It was the most amazing professional experience of my life, and I don’t know if I’ll ever get another experience like that, so I’m just very grateful to have had it. It’s still kind of hard to believe it actually happened.”
