A standoff near Tignish that began in the early morning hours on Sunday ended peacefully, say police.
Prince District RCMP received a complaint regarding a male uttering threats with a firearm at a residence in Nail Pond shortly after midnight on Jan. 24.
RCMP said they immediately attended, contained the residence and commenced negotiations with the lone male.
Around 6:30 am, in an email, RCMP asked area residents to avoid Route 14 between Back Settlement Road and Route 182 due to the ‘active incident’.
With the assistance of the RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team, RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service, Emergency Medical Response Team members, UAV/Drone operators and general duty members, the suspect peacefully surrendered following lengthy negotiations.
RCMP issued a second email around 3:30 pm, informing the public the incident had been resolved, but asked residents to continue to avoid the area.
A search warrant was executed on the residence where three firearms were seized.
The man involved in the incident is currently being provided care in hospital and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
“Prince District RCMP wish to thank the local community, nearby residents, the Town of Tignish, the rapid response of first responders to bring this situation to a quick and peaceful resolution,” said the police in a release issued Monday.
