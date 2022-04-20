“Prospects are bright for a good season of baseball in the Western end of the Island. On Friday night, May 27th, Alberton and Tignish played the first game of the season, a game of seven innings, which resulted in a victory for Tignish, the score being 6-5. Although the boys had not had much chance for practice, they put up a good exhibition of ball, and judging by their enthusiasm, we can look forward to many interesting games during the summer.”
“The Guardian,” 1st June 1921.
“At the close of the game, Mr. H M Simpson, the county secretary of the YMCA, who was present with a number of O’Leary boys, suggested that a league, embracing Alberton, O’Leary and Tignish, be formed. The suggestion was immediately put into execution, and the league organized under the name ‘West Prince Baseball League’. Mr. Clarence Morrissey of Tignish very kindly offered a cup as a trophy to the winning team of the season.”
“Alberton being centrally located, and having a good diamond, it was decided that for the present, at least, all games would be played there, the next game to be played on Wednesday, June 1st, between Tignish and Alberton. O’Leary versus Alberton to follow on June 8th, and Tignish versus O’Leary on June 15.”
“Keen competition may be looked forward to, for the winning of the coveted trophy, and Wednesday afternoons will no doubt be interesting dates on the Alberton diamond.”
Tignish Baseball Players Trounce Grand River,
“The Guardian,” 4 July 1932
“On Friday evening, 1st July 1932, the Tignish baseball players motored to Grand River, PEI to play their game in the western section of the Prince County League, and came home with another game to their credit, scores tallying 15-8. The game was very well played and interesting all through.”
“Another victory was gained for the Tignish baseball team on Sunday afternoon when they defeated a selected team from Summerside in one of the finest games played here, the scores 11-7. For Summerside Dr. Noonan pitched in his usual fine style with ‘Battleship’ Daley behind the bat, while for the local team ‘Dreadnot’ Dwyer and ‘Hawkeye’ Morrissey did some very fine work.”
“During the game an unfortunate accident occurred when catcher Morrissey was chasing a ‘fly’ foul, he bumped into a girl spectator, fell on his chin and was knocked out for a time but had resumed his post after the next inning. The girl escaped unhurt. In the last inning he was again hurt when a Summerside man was sliding into the home plate his ‘spikes’ tore into Morrissey’s leg causing a bad gash, which had to be attended to by a doctor.”
“The was a large crowd to witness the game and cheer the teams along. The local boys have been asked to play an exhibition game at Summerside on Friday, July 1st, which will no doubt prove to be a good game if they accept.”
