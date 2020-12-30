In a year that saw Island companies adjusting to public health measures to combat COVID-19, the impact on the business community of West Prince seems to be minimum.
“A good majority of our members have done extremely well,” said Tammy Rix, the executive director of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. “Some industries say this is the best year they’ve had in sales, others have said they’ve had no problems, but maybe the supply chain has taken longer.”
However, it does depend on the industry, said Ms Rix, using examples like oyster growers (who were impacted by restaurant closures), those who work in the travel and tourism sector and even retail, who did struggle for a few months.
“For the summer and the fall, we’ve done very well considering everything we’ve had to go through with the restrictions,” she said. “It’s been better than expected.”
The restaurant part of O’Leary’s Vinny’s Restaurant and Take-Out hasn’t been open since March. However, the business has been busy, if not busier, this year despite reducing their hours of service and offering take-out only.
“We’re not disappointed with only having take-out because it’s a lot less work,” said owner Lee Anne Hutchinson.
Vinny’s switched to take-out only back in March during the initial lockdown, but decided not to reopen their dining room when restrictions were finally eased because of the limited space inside the restaurant.
“Our capacity is quite tight,” said Ms Hutchinson. “We just left things with the take-out only and it’s been working really well.”
Vinny’s also reduced its hours, going from opening at 8 am and closing at 10 pm to opening at 10 am and closing at 7 pm, with Friday and Saturday seeing the business open until 10 pm.
Ms Hutchinson said she is grateful she didn’t have to close her business at any point over the last several months.
“If we had to close down we might not have been able to open back up,” she said.
While nervous at first when the pandemic began and the restrictions came into effect, Ms Hutchinson is thankful that businesses like hers were seen as essential.
“I never had to lay any staff off or no one lost hours over this ordeal,” she said. “We were quite lucky.”
Ms Hutchinson said she is also grateful for the support her business has received from the community and people shopping local.
“There’s not too many places to eat in the area and I think that really helps too and why we are so busy, but everybody seems to really enjoy Vinny’s, our staff and we’re very grateful for that as well,” she said.
Right now, Ms Hutchinson isn’t sure if she will reopen the dining room at Vinny’s.
“We’re really loving the way that it is,” she said. “It’s a lot less work and seems to be working well, so that’s very uncertain at this time on whether I’ll go back to the dining-in after this is over.”
The owner of Bray’s Independent Grocer in Alberton said 2020 has been an interesting year.
“With COVID-19, with protocols changing hourly for the first while, but then things settled in very well once everybody understood what needed to be done,” said Bill Bray. “There was a little concern this summer with no tourists around, but things held very strong all the way through. It was good to see most folks shopping local and they’re still sticking around which is great.”
But Mr Bray did say the interruption to the supply chain has been one of the biggest impacts on his business this year.
“The availability of products, whether it been can goods or paper goods, but it’s slowly getting better,” he said.
For his employees, Mr Bray said they have accepted the public health measures, like mandatory mask wearing or installing plexiglass, rather well.
“Mainly because they know it’s for their protection as much as it is for the customers,” he said. “I think when the plexiglass first went up they were quite excited that they do have that level of protection at that point in time.”
Mr Bray added he doesn’t see the plexiglass ever going away.
“I think it’s a good idea because it does give you that extra layer of protection,” he said. “We weren’t aware of that when this began, but this has opened our eyes a little bit more.”
Mr Bray said the people in West Prince have been great to support businesses like his throughout the pandemic.
“We really appreciate it for sure,” he said.
For 2021, Ms Rix wants to see Island companies continue to do good business.
“I really hope businesses and locals take a look at where their products are coming from and if they can at all, support local,” she said. “We hope the industries that have been hit, there’s some things to look forward to down the road and they have a better year in 2021.”
