A global pandemic hasn’t stopped the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC) from helping those in need.
The biggest adjustment the WPCC had to make in 2020 were its protocols to suit social distancing measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Here in Bloomfield, we pre-bag all of our groceries,” said president Rick Cameron. “Before, they would have their own bags and we would fill them on the spot and that would take a certain amount of time. We really want to try to get people in and out as fast as possible and still meet all of their needs.”
Mr Cameron said each branch of the WPCC (Alberton, Bloomfield, Tyne Valley, and Tignish) has its own coordinator, who, with the other volunteers at each location, made their decision on how things were going to run at their respective locations. The volunteers felt comfortable coming in, following the WPCC’s operational plan to keep both them and clients safe.
While the WPCC noticed it received more financial donations over food donations this year, something Mr Cameron said enabled the organization to meet all of its needs, the number of individuals it offers assistance to hasn’t changed very much. Mr Cameron believes funding Islanders received from both the provincial and federal governments had a role in this, as that money helped keep people going. Without that funding, he thinks the WPCC would have been a lot busier.
As of Dec. 17, the WPCC closed its doors for two weeks, something that’s done every year for inventory purposes.
“Our clients, most of them have been with us for a number of years, they’re used to the last two weeks being closed,” said Mr Cameron. “People adjust, or come in a little early, and a number of them will receive a Christmas hamper, so that, we hope, tides them through into the new year.”
In the days leading up to the closure, volunteers were busy getting those Christmas hampers ready for delivery. This year, the organization has in excess of 220 families on its list to receive one.
Preparation for the hampers starts in January and goes throughout the year, but really pick up in the month leading up to the deliveries. Mr Cameron said it’s amazing how individuals, companies, and other organizations always come forward to help with the endeavour.
“This year, because of the need not to handle groceries as much, and not have as many people around packing and so on, we’ve made arrangements with grocery stores in the area and they pack boxes,” he said. “They’re consistent, there’s the same things in each one, and we picked those up and took them to a central location and distributed them from there. Other years, the church I would go to, people would be given a list of what we needed and people would come in with apple juice, and peas, and so on. This year, they’re making cash donations for the most part, and that’s given us the funds to go out and pay for these boxes from the grocery stores and so on, and of course the producers have been very generous.”
Mr Cameron wanted to thank all the volunteers and organizations who have worked hard to help WPCC meet the needs of residents, especially right now.
“We’re all hoping that COVID becomes manageable, the sooner the better,” he said. “We’re looking at going to a software-based data system to make it easier to track what we do and to track who comes in and so on. That’s going to be some work for us at some point, but that won’t affect day to day operations. We’ve been carrying on for 20 some years or longer, we just adapt and evolve as we go along.”
