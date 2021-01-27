The Alberton location of the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC) had 10 clients visit on Jan. 21. That number is a little higher than normal, but following the holiday season, it’s not necessarily unexpected.
Lynda Leard, one of the directors of the WPCC, explained how the holidays can be a more expensive time, and budgets can sometimes be stretched thin in the lead up, meaning there might not be as much left over after. This can be particularly true if one member of the family is a seasonal worker.
“Employment is not great (at the moment), but we are here for them, and here to lend a hand,” she said.
Following the holiday season, the WPCC also closes for two weeks to do an annual inventory of stock. Everything comes off the shelf and is checked to make sure no food is outdated. Ms Leard said if it’s something the volunteers couldn’t eat, they wouldn’t expect their clients to eat it either, and volunteers do their best to try and provide the best non-perishable food they can.
If a person is in need during that two week period, they’re never turned down.
“If they needed food, they would let someone know, and we would hear about it,” said Ms Leard. “We are prepared to get food to them.”
Ms Leard said the community is always very generous, both with food and monetary donations, which enables the WPCC to purchase things that are needed, but not necessarily donated on a regular basis.
Things have been a bit different for the WPCC since the pandemic. Helping clients takes a little more time, as everything needs to be sanitized between client visits, and only one client is allowed into the branch at a time.
Much of the food at the WPCC are staple foods that would typically be found in a cupboard, like coffee, tea, cereals, jams, cheese spread, peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, and a variety of canned vegetables. Sometimes there are less traditional items donated, like taco kits, sardines, or a different variety of tea.
Condensed milk is also available.
“It would be great to have fresh milk,” said Ms Leard. “We did for a time, but with the shelf date, if it doesn’t go, that would be a waste.”
Typically, a client can pick something up from the WPCC once every three weeks, but sometimes a person needs a little extra help. “We do have some people who just don’t have anything, we tell them ‘If you come, we will give you something, you will have food’,” said Ms Leard. “We don’t know the whole big picture, so you do what you can. It has to be a big step for a lot of them to ask, and some of them, they wouldn’t normally want to ask, but that’s what we’re here for, to help out.”
