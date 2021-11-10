“Alberton-The largely attended Remembrance Day service at Alberton yesterday morning at 11 o’clock (11 November 1962) was conducted by Rev. David MacDonald at the war memorial on the Royal Canadian Legion grounds. The parade from the Women’s Institute Hall was commanded by the president of the branch, R. D. McKinnon and was comprised of Burke’s Pipe Band, legion color party and Girl Guides.”
“The Guardian,”
12 November 1962.
“Following introductory remarks by Rev. MacDonald and ‘O Canada’ by Alberton choirs the Convocation Prayer was offered by Rev. M. R. Ness. The names of the fallen in the First World War were read by Rev. Donald Ross and those in the Second World War by Brown Jardine who also gave a Prayer of Remembrance. Rev. Phalen McKenna read the names of organizations and relatives placing wreaths on the cenotaph and the names of business firms were read by Rev. Hartley Mullen. The hymn ‘O God Our Help in Ages Past’ was sung by Alberton choirs followed by Last Post and Reveille by bugler Earl Myers and a pibroch by the pipers. Mrs. Stephen Murphy, Sr. (former Mary Kinch), Silver Cross Mother, laid a wreath on behalf of mothers who had lost sons or daughters in war. The program concluded with the National Anthem.”
At Tignish
“The Remembrance Day parade at Tignish led by the Army Cadet Band of Summerside along with Legionnaires, war veterans, Tignish Air Cadet Squadron 641, Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion, and Girl Guides formed up in front of the Legion home Sunday morning (Nov. 11th) under command of parade marshal, Earl J. MacDonald, and proceeded to St. Simon and St. Jude’s Church for Solemn High Mass celebrated by Rev. Floyd McGaugh. The service of remembrance was conducted by Rev. M. J. Rooney.”
“After the service the parade marched to the cenotaph where the president of the Legion, J. Peter Gaudet, officiated in the two minutes of silence and the laying of wreaths. Prayer was offered by Father Rooney and the Last Post was sounded by Earl Myers of Alberton. The bereaved Mothers of Canada were represented by Mrs. Joseph F. Gaudet, Tignish. Flight-Lieutenant Roy MacLeod, commanding officer of Tignish Air Cadet Squadron and J. Peter Gaudet, President, took the salute during the march past.”
“Remembrance Day services were held at the Tignish United Church Sunday afternoon (Nov. 11th) conducted b the Rev. Edward Wheelock, district secretary of the Canadian Bible Society, in the absence of the minister Rev. David MacDonald who conducted the Remembrance Day services at Alberton. A banquet will be held in the Legion home for guests, members and their wives Monday at 5pm.”
Plaque Unveiled During Remembrance Day Services in O’Leary,
“The Guardian,”
12 November 1954.
“Impressive services in front of the war memorial marked the observance of Remembrance Day in O’Leary yesterday. At the war memorial in the presence of a large number of residents of O’Leary and vicinity and members of the Legion, the time-honored ceremonies of Remembrance Day were carried out with dignity and solemnity. The highlight of these was the unveiling of a plaque on the cenotaph on which is inscribed the names of the honored dead in both world wars. Fourteen of these paid the supreme sacrifice in World War One and 27 in World War Two. The unveiling was performed by Major John Wright of Summerside who complimented the members of the O’Leary Branch for the manner in which all the details had been carried out.”
“At the conclusion of the ceremony at the monument, members of the Legion, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides and residents gathered at the Verdun Theatre where Mr. J. Watson MacNaught, MP, was the principal speaker. He said, ‘In time’, he said, ‘such observances of Remembrance Day as seen here today will be carried out by those who will have no recollections at all of the tragedy of two world wars. We must make sure, then, that the sacrifices of those valiant men and women shall not have been in vain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.