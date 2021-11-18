A key element to the success of the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG) is the partnerships they have been able to develop since starting back in 2017.
“The first partnership is between the public and how people want to help and find meaningful ways to make Christmas special and then there’s us in the middle and then the recipients on the other side,” said Corina Bolo, spokesperson for the group. “Sometimes that overlaps too. We’ve had a number of people who have received hampers in the past who are now donating.”
The WPCHG is a sub-committee of the West Prince Caring Cupboard with representatives from various charitable groups in West Prince. The committee came together to streamline the distribution of Christmas hampers in the West Prince area.
“We have five distribution groups and they are geographically based, so if someone calls it would be in their area where they are living, but the hampers are very similar throughout,” said Ms Bolo.
Along with those five groups, partnerships have also been developed with the Elmsdale Church of the Nazarene, PEI Family Violence Prevention, Canadian Mental Health Association, Hope Centre Clubhouse in Alberton and Salvation Army in Summerside. New this year to the committee is the PEI Community Navigator.
“It’s amazing the representation that we have, from churches to schools to social services,” said Ms Bolo.
Another important focus for the committee this year is making sure people are aware of where and how they can sign up to receive a hamper, said Ms Bolo.
“We really want to be there for any family or individual that has a need at Christmas and it’s much easier for us to really have things ready for them if we know in advance,” said Ms Bolo. “Last minute calls are much more difficult.”
She added the committee does their best to accommodate if they do receive any last minute calls.
“We try not to turn anyone way, but if we get really overwhelmed, it might not be a full hamper, but generally no, but we don’t want to encourage that either,” she said.
In 2020, the WPCHG distributed 252 Christmas hampers and they are anticipating as many as 300 hampers could be needed for 2021. Each year the hampers include much more than just a Christmas dinner, providing enough food for a week of dinners over the holiday season. Also in the hampers is fresh produce donated by local producers and ADL provides the hampers with milk and cheese. The hampers often include children’s books, some toys for children and extras like toiletry bags.
Two years ago the committee provided each hamper with a smoke detector and this year the committee has decided to donate carbon monoxide detectors with the hampers. The detectors have already been ordered and the committee is looking for donations to help offset the cost of purchasing the detectors.
Again, like last year, the group will be focusing on financial contributions, asking that food donations go directly to the Caring Cupboard. They will also be once again doing pre-packaged boxes of non-perishables food items that will be used for the hampers. These boxes will be prepared by the four local grocery stores in West Prince.
“They’ve been excellent to partner with us, by giving us the best prices and putting the boxes together,” said Ms Bolo. “Giving the COVID situation and the fluidity of that, it just made it safer last year and it worked so well, we’re just going to continue with that this year. For us, it’s monetary donations that will help us provide the hampers.”
When considering a financial contribution, $15 will provide a hamper with milk, bread, egg or cheese, while $25 will provide a turkey, $60 provides a box of non-perishables and $100 feeds a family for the holidays.
Donations can be made by contacting Corina Bolo or emailing the West Prince Caring Cupboard at wpcaringcupboard@gmail.com.
How and where you can request a Christmas hamper
Please make your request for a hamper by Dec. 3, 2021
O’Leary West Cape Pastoral Charge
902-859-2678/owcunitedminster@gmail.com
Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers
902-853-3999/thibmarie@hotmail.com
Alberton Area Christmas Hampers
902-853-3838/ammuise@hotmail.com
Tignish Parish of St Simon and St Jude
902-882-2049/st.simonandjude@pei.aibn.com
Palmer Road Area Christmas Hampers
902-853-3804/tmmarleau@gmail.com
