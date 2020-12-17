Services for three churches in West Prince are going back online for at least for the next two weeks during the province’s temporary circuit breaker.
Under the new measures, gatherings are limited to 10 people for weddings, funerals and church services.
“It’s a sad situation, but it is something that we have to take responsibility for and we have to respond because we have to take care of each other,” said Reverend John Molina of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church. “The common good is more important now.”
The Tignish church is approved for two cohorts of 50. But Christmas celebrations can typically bring over 1,200 people to the church.
Right now, these restrictions are in place until at least Dec. 21, and if they are lifted by then, St Simon and St Jude has plans to hold five celebrations, three on Christmas Eve and two on Christmas Day, to accommodate as many parishioners as they can to mark the season. This will be the first time a Christmas service in the afternoon of Dec. 25 has every been planned at the church.
“We have everything organized for that, like music, ministries and everything that we needed, and we’re praying that it will go ahead,” said Rev. Molina. “If the restrictions are not lifted, we will do everything online, sadly, but if they are lifted we already have the services planned.”
The reduction in gatherings to 10 does limit what churches can do inside their buildings.
“Basically, all our larger events are all shut down,” said Pastor Betty Zita of the Elmsdale Church of the Nazarene.
The church had approval for three cohorts of 50 under the previous restrictions. The third cohort for the church had just been approved by the public health office when the newer restrictions came into effect.
“We’ve been having close to a hundred every Sunday,” said the pastor. “So being put down to a group of 10 means basically we can have a bible study in a small group or a prayer meeting with a small group.”
Even normal Christmas activities, like the youth group’s Christmas party or planned outings among church members, have been cancelled.
“We’re going to go out and do carol singing to our shut-ins because we couldn’t do that for the hospitals this year or the manor,” said Pastor Zita. “They didn’t want a big group coming and we were going to change it and go around on Wednesday and sing to the shut-ins, but we really can’t do that now... So it’s not just things in the building that have been cancelled, it’s also the activities we would be out doing together that have been cancelled.”
Although disappointing, Pastor Zita said everyone is appreciative of the measures the provincial government has been taking.
“We think it’s only right we follow what they are asking of us, making sacrifices, because the most important thing is we are all safe,” she said. “For us as a church, we should be willing to do that, that we should be an example to the community by willing to make sacrifices.”
Pastor Zita added the one thing everybody is learning is how to be flexible and adaptable.
“We had planned to still have an in-house Christmas Eve service, but it would be restrictive because we’ve had up to 200 on Christmas Eve and over and we would have to have only a 150 if we were open and if they allow us to do that on the 21st, but we had already plan to do a virtual YouTube recording for people who weren’t able to come out or didn’t feel it was safe to come out, so we’ve already started recording for that,” explained Pastor Zita. “We’ve kind of had a back up plan in place anyway.”
Parishioners of the Parish of Port Hill are in agreement of the restrictions, although saddened because everyone was just getting used to attending services inside a church building again, said Reverend Ann Bush.
“I’m not surprised it happened,” she said. “We were warned that things we’re going to get worse before they got better. We’ve been prepared for this for awhile. We were hoping it wouldn’t happen, but we thought it very likely would and we just have to obey the restrictions because they are all about keeping us safe.”
The Parish of Port Hill is made up of three churches, including St James Anglican Church in Port Hill, and Rev. Bush is also in charge of the parishes in Alberton and O’Leary. Since returning to services inside buildings, Rev. Bush has continued to livestream Sunday services for those who still don’t feel comfortable enough to return to church. This past Sunday would have been the church’s carol service, with the congregation listening to carol music instead of singing due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, Rev. Bush will be doing a radio play of the nativity.
“This is the life of COVID and we have to take what comes,” she said. “We just pray we can be back in our beloved church building for Christmas.”
In the meantime, all three faith leaders will be having services online for the next two Sundays, which all of them did in the spring during the initial lockdown. Elmsdale Church of the Nazarene will also resume having a half an hour Sunday morning program on the Eastlink cable channel.
“Not everybody we have in the church is on the Internet, so we’re trying to find ways we can bring church to them,” said Pastor Zita.
