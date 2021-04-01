As churches in the region prepare to mark Holy Week and the lead up to Easter, similarities between the Christian celebration and the COVID-19 pandemic can be noticed.
“The basic Easter message is Jesus saw hurt, he died, and he rose again,” said Father Andrew MacDonald, of Sacred Heart Parish in Alberton. “If we apply the Easter story to this pandemic, we know that we are suffering now, but we will rise again.”
Because of the pandemic, churches weren’t able to hold in-person celebrations in 2020 because the Island had just gone into lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province. As a result, many wound up hosting services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday online.
Reverend Tara-Ann Gourson, minister of the Bideford Pastoral Charge, doesn’t know if there are words to describe what it was like, noting it was a very different experience. She and other leaders of faith quickly learned how different worshiping online is compared to in-person.
She said knowing people were still able to gather in a different way, and still connect with one another at an important time of year for the people of Christian faith was powerful.
“I do believe I ended up rewriting my services,” said Rev. Gourson. “I certainly drew on what we were experiencing with the unknown, the uncertainty of the early days of the pandemic, and how isolated and alone we could feel, and how that connects to the Good Friday and Easter story where the disciples were feeling that same kind of isolation and loneliness after the death of Jesus, not knowing what was to come, and yet God was there.”
Rev. Gourson said the Easter story is a reminder that there’s always something much more powerful and wonderful waiting for us in the end.
This year, in-person services are able to take place, though in cohorts of up to 50 people, and many churches will be making modifications to their services. Sacred Heart, for example, won’t be washing feet as is typical on Maundy Thursday, and with the Veneration of the Cross, which takes place on Good Friday, there will be no touching or kissing the cross as is usually done. Instead, people will be asked to bow or genuflect for that part of the service.
At O’Leary United Church, services will be recorded for services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday along with in-person services, though there will be some changes to how things are done.
“We’ll be offering altered communion with the elements pre-packaged on Easter Sunday and on Maundy Thursday,” explained Reverend Bethe Benjamin-Cameron, the church’s minister.
Rev. Benjamin-Cameron said she’s looking forward to being able to hold the Easter Sunrise Service once more, noting the importance of hosting these celebrations in-person as opposed to online, and how celebrating face to face speaks of hope, and of new beginnings.
“We’re moving forward into a new phase of COVID as more people get vaccinated,” she said. “We might be able to re-imagine our new normal yet again, and to remember that we are an evolving people who follow the vision, and live in hope. And, we keep that message of hope and that message of service.”
Last year’s inability to physically come together in worship because of lockdown highlighted just how important social interaction is to people as a whole.
Reverend Benjamin Cameron said worshiping with others is important, but Islanders have learned to adjust.
“We believe that God is everywhere, and that we can gather virtually, we can gather in small groups, and feel the presence of the holy and the divine among us,” she said.
Father MacDonald said as a priest, there is great irony, for while he lives by himself, he’s not meant to be by himself, he’s meant to be with his congregation. He said in terms of high holy days, Easter is more important than Christmas in terms of religious observance and significance. From a Catholic perspective, he said it’s all about people, and connection, and face to face, noting how Catholic sacraments involve physical contact, giving communion, and things of that nature.
He said being away from people is isolating, and it’s doubly isolating from a religious rites perspective, as people are meant to be together.
Coming back to similarities of Easter and the pandemic, Father MacDonald concluded by talking on the human experience.
“Suffering and joy are never far apart, and that is our human experience,” he said. “We see that in the Easter story, the suffering, but then the joy of resurrection, the joy of new life. We’re suffering now, but by God’s grace, by good science, we’ll persevere.”
