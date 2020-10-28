Recreation departments in the region are ensuring Halloween fun will still be had despite public health restrictions due to COVID-19.
“We have some good ideas, and we’re really hoping that the kids come out,” said Kenan Wilkie, recreation director for the Town of Alberton. “We’re really excited for them, and I know once they get out here, they have a really good time. We’re working to make up for that lost time during the summer, and have a lot of fun in the next couple of weeks”
Some departments are doing multiple events in the lead up to Halloween, which is taking place on a Saturday this year.
In Tignish, a Family Halloween Fun Day has been scheduled for Oct. 25 at Bicentennial Park. Starting at 3 pm, activities include pumpkin carving, a family scarecrow contest, and a Halloween movie if weather is permitting.
“There’s been some great comments so far, a lot of people are asking if they can come,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “We’re pretty fortunate, our park is huge, so if we see that our numbers are getting too big, we’re either going to split the park in two and have the same thing on both sides.”
There are some stipulations for the contests. Residents will have to bring their own pumpkin carving tools, and for the scarecrow contest, one family member will be the scarecrow, and the rest of the family will decorate them using things they brought from home.
The Town of Alberton has several activities planned as well, including two pumpkin carving contests. The first will be for kids between the ages of five and nine, the second will be for kids aged 10-13. Winners of each contest will have their pumpkins added to the town’s Halloween display at the Alberton Town Office. A scavenger hunt will also be taking place on Oct. 24. Rocks with Halloween scenes painted on will be hidden throughout the town. Clues about their location will be released in the morning, and people can then go looking for the rocks, which can be brought in to the town office in exchange for a prize.
Alberton will also be hosting a Halloween party on the afternoon of Oct. 31.
“We’re going to do some of it outside, and some of it inside at the Town Hall,” said Mr Wilkie. “There’s going to be games, prizes, pizza, lots of Halloween themes. With COVID, we’re still going to have to stick to 50 people. We’re really looking forward to it. It should be a lot of fun.”
In O’Leary, the town’s recreation director said the town hall will be decorated as part of the trick or treat route for families. Called the Haunted Halls, residents will enter through the main entrance of the town office and exit through the rear entrance of the O’Leary Fire Hall. This will allow staff to monitor the amount of people going in at one time, and will help maintain social distancing regulations.
“It’s something a little more unique that we wanted to try here,” said Andrew Avery. “It’s a little tougher putting on the Halloween parties with some of the social guidelines. We thought this might be a good activity to try, something different.”
Mr Avery said with all of the regulations concerning the pandemic, summer was a disappointment. He added that it wasn’t until the middle of June before things were able to get rolling, and the only activities they were able to successfully get going were ball and soccer.
“You’re rushing to get everything going, and you missed out on so much over the course of a year, so we’re trying to get as much going and happening,” Mr Avery said. “Hopefully we don’t get the second wave to the degree that it’s happening in other parts in the country and North America, but we’re trying to do as much as we can for the next little bit here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.