For the first time since 2019, Canada Day celebrations will be occurring in West Prince.
“It’s going to be on a smaller scale than it was in other years,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “But we just want to get back into our routine of presenting our annual awards, and having an afternoon at the park. It’s going to be a very small celebration compared to other years, but to have a little bit of an afternoon just to relax and enjoy some live music, I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Despite Phase Four of Renew PEI Together beginning June 26 last year, Canada Day festivities in 2020 were mostly virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Alberton, the only activities for the day were a house decorating contest, with a prize for the top three homes, and a scavenger hunt, where rocks were placed throughout the community, with clues posted indicating their location, and prizes available for anyone who found one. This year, 70 rocks will be placed throughout Alberton, and clues will be posted on social media at 9 am.
Along with both these activities taking place again this year, the town is also doing something a little extra.
“We’re going to have a barbecue (at the town’s ball field),” said Kenan Wilkie, recreation director for the Town of Alberton. “There’s going to be bouncy castles, and a petting zoo, some lawn games, and other things like that. It’s going to be fun.”
Taking place from 1 pm to 3 pm, space is limited to 50 people, and pre-registering is a requirement.
In Tignish, the annual bubble run is once again taking place, and participants have the option of doing a 1K, 5K, or 10K run.
“The last kilometre of the race is through bubble apparatuses,” explained Tina Richard, the town’s recreation director. “It’s slippy, and it’s wet, always a lot of fun. Adults have a blast because they’re usually warm after they run the 10K, it’s a good way to cool off and refreshed.”
The bubble run starts at 1 pm, and during this time ‘Oh, Canada’ will be sung, and cupcakes will be available as well. This is the only Canada Day event in Tignish, as the Irish Moss Festival, which runs from June 25 to July 4, will be hosting a variety of activities during this time as well.
Not all communities in West Prince are holding Canada Day events this year, as the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley has decided against hosting activities.
Mr Wilkie said it’s great that communities are able to host in-person events this year, he’s looking forward to when there will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can attend.
“Hopefully by next summer, and next Canada Day, we’ll have no restrictions at all, and we can say ‘Here’s what we’re doing, and whoever wants to come can come’,” he said. “Even now, it feels a lot better than it did last year.”
