Residents and staff at Rev. WJ Phillips Residence in Alberton were delighted to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 19.
Public health nurses arrived around mid-morning to start administering the vaccine and were on site until about noon, said Executive Director Colleen Parker.
“We feel really fortunate,” she said about being vaccinated.
Although there was a fair amount of administrative work that needed to be done weeks before the public health nurses arrived, including getting consent forms signed, Ms Parker said the process on the day went really well, with no issues.
“I feel so relieved knowing we are starting to get some protection because it’s been a real concern keeping residents safe since March,” she explained.
For the residents, Ms Parker said they were all really pleased to be getting the vaccine.
“Everyone was gathered around and waiting to have their turn,” she said. “I know they were a few residents who were really concerned about COVID and being protected, so they were more than willing to get the vaccine.”
While receiving the first dose of the vaccine is a relief, Ms Parker foresees COVID-19 protocols at the facility remaining in place for many months to come.
“From my understanding, we will be masking for the good part of 2021,” she said.
Prior to arriving at the Phillips Residence, the public health nurses were first at the Tignish Seniors Home to administer the vaccine to staff and residents at that community care facility.
Public health nurses will be returning to the Phillips Residence on Feb. 16 to deliver the second dose of the vaccine.
“I’m just thankful our province is being progressive in securing vaccines and getting them out to the most vulnerable,” said Ms Parker.
