While there is no mandatory vaccine policy in place for any municipal employees in West Prince yet, it’s something councils in the region could soon be looking into.
“I know up in this area, there are some people that are against getting their vaccines,” said Allan McInnis, mayor of Tignish. “Unfortunately, they think that the government is trying to push them in a certain direction, but I think if they just sat back and realized that it’s for the betterment of the community, the betterment of the people that are in the area, they would go and get vaccinated.”
Mr McInnis said as far as he’s aware, staff with the Town of Tignish, along with its council, are all vaccinated.
Currently, three communities in the province have mandatory vaccine policies. For the Town of Three Rivers, the policy is vax or test, which would require any unvaccinated staff to be tested three times a week.
As a term of employment, any newly-hired staff must also be fully vaccinated.
In Charlottetown, as of Nov. 30, all employees, council members, volunteer firefighters, other volunteers, students, and contractors will be required to be fully vaccinated. This policy is also in place for people working at city-owned facilities like community centres, dog parks, and arenas. Visitors to city facilities, council meetings, town halls, and indoor city events will be required to show their proof of full vaccination.
The Town of Kensington is the most recent community to enact a vaccine mandate, which is similar to the City of Charlottetown’s mandate. Employees covered under the mandate will be required to submit proof of vaccination to the town by Nov. 30.
The mayor of O’Leary feels the news last week of new COVID-19 cases in the province, which included several public exposure sites in West Prince, should be a wakeup call for some residents.
“Instead of saying ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ maybe they should go get vaccinated,” said Eric Gavin. “I think people have to start realizing that this is getting serious now. It wasn’t up here at this magnitude before, people were kind of a little bit lackadaisic, but now it’s here, and you can see how quick things can happen up here.”
Mr Gavin pointed out how getting a vaccine is about more than just one individual. He pointed out how if a large workplace in the area were to become an exposure site, it wouldn’t just be the employees exposed to the virus, but their spouses, children, along with other family members and friends.
Mr McInnis said while the town’s volunteer fire department is under council jurisdiction, council does its best to let the department handle its affairs with minimal interference.
Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Fire Department, estimates about 98 per cent of the department is fully vaccinated. He noted while firefighters with the department aren’t being forced to vaccinate, there might be consequences down the road, including not being allowed to go certain places the fire department is going, even leaving the department.
There are no current plans to mandate vaccines for the Tignish Fire Department.
“Not unless we really have to, because when you start pushing people and forcing them to do this, you know what happens,” said Mr Gavin. “Some people try to push the envelope saying ‘I’m not doing it, so what are you going to do to me?’ We’re just encouraging everybody to make sure they’re vaccinated. If there’s underlying health issues, that’s fine.”
Along with O’Leary and Tignish, the Town of Alberton will be looking into a vaccine mandate for town staff and members of council.
“COVID is always a concern, it’s not going away anytime soon,” said Alberton mayor David Gordon. “When you hear tell of several cases in your area, it’s certainly alarming.”
