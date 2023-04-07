Vanessa Clements

Vanessa Clements grew up in a fishing family, but despite that, she found it difficult to get her start in the lobster industry when she decided to make fishing a career. She even advertised as a man hoping to get her foot in the door, or in this case, on the boat. Now she fishes with the Native Council in both the spring and fall lobster seasons. Submitted photo

Fishing is Vanessa Clements’ passion.

“For me personally, I just love how it’s different every day,” she said. “I’m really not someone who can sit in an office and do that kind of work. I love the physical labour. Also, being a woman in the industry, it’s nice to be able to show we can do this type of work. I thrive off a little of that, of people doubting me and proving them wrong.”

Clements

Typically, a fishing vessel has three crew members, a captain along with a second and third man. When Vanessa Clements started with the Native Council, she was a third man for three years, but for the last seven seasons she has been the second man on the boat. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.