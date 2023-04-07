Fishing is Vanessa Clements’ passion.
“For me personally, I just love how it’s different every day,” she said. “I’m really not someone who can sit in an office and do that kind of work. I love the physical labour. Also, being a woman in the industry, it’s nice to be able to show we can do this type of work. I thrive off a little of that, of people doubting me and proving them wrong.”
She prefers to be known as a fisherman.
“At this point in my career, I don’t want to stand out, I want to blend in,” said Ms Clements. “I don’t want people to feel like they have to call me something different. I don’t view fisherman as a man, I just view it as that’s the position, that’s the job.”
Ms Clements likes to say she has been fishing all of her life.
Growing up in Glengarry, about 15 kilometres outside of O’Leary, the 29-year-old from the Mill River Road East began fishing with her parents.
“I definitely grew up in a fishing family, 100 per cent,” she said. “My mom and dad are both fishermen, but it was an unique experience for me because a lot of people around here are from fishing families, but having your mom doing that, it was kind of a cool thing to look up to her about.”
Despite coming from a fishing family, the hard part for Ms Clements was getting into the industry when she decided to make being a fisherman her career.
“There are a few other women in fishing, but every one of them fish with their boyfriend, uncle, father, husband, that’s kind of their way into it, which is great for them, but I wasn’t able to get that easy way in,” she said.
While her mother and older brother continue to fish with her father, Ms Clements instead fishes with the Native Council of Prince Edward Island.
“A lot of people assume I fish with my family, but I don’t,” she said. “I’ve never once professionally fished with my family.”
The Native Council represents Indigenous people who live off reserve. Through her father’s side, Ms Clements has Indigenous heritage and fishes out of Northport in the spring and Howard’s Cove in the fall.
In the beginning, when Ms Clements was trying to get her foot in the door, or in this case, on the boat, she would advertise or talk to people in hopes of getting hired.
“It didn’t really work,” she said. “I got excuses, everything from women are unlucky on the boat to my wife will kill me if I hired you. Sometimes it’s hard for people to look past that.”
At one point, Ms Clements even advertised herself as a man.
“Just to first get that call,” she said. “To give myself a chance to be able to explain to them, hey, I’ve been fishing all my life and I know what I’m doing.”
When there was an opening with the Native Council, Ms Clements put her name forward.
“Some of the people doing the hiring knew me and knew my history and that I could do it and that’s when I finally got my chance,” she said.
Typically, a fishing vessel has three crew members, a captain along with a second and third man. When Ms Clements started with the Native Council, she was a third man for three years, but for the last seven seasons she has been the second man on the boat, which comes with a lot of responsibilities.
“I gaff every buoy, put them in the hauler, get the traps up, bring them back and take out all the lobsters,” she said. “I’m the one who handles every lobster on the boat and measures every lobster on the boat.”
Ms Clements said being a fisherman is fun, but it has its challenges.
“I find not only do I have to work as hard as the men, I have to work harder because I kind of have to prove myself on a daily basis,” she said.
However, Ms Clements said the respect from other fishermen has grown since starting in the industry.
“That’s good to see,” she said. “I like seeing that.”
Ms Clements said she would love to see more women in the industry and she is confident that will happen.
Another challenge is the sometimes unpredictability of the fishing industry, said Ms Clements.
“It’s also a job where I just don’t get paid an extra amount per hour or per week, I get paid on how much lobsters we catch,” she said. “The harder you work the more you make.”
But things such as pricing, the COVID years and weather events like Hurricane Fiona can all have an impact on how well a season might be.
“You just never know what might happen,” she said. “You do your best.”
While it can be stressful, Ms Clements said fishing lobster is a very rewarding career.
“It might be hard work, you might be sweating from 4 am to 4 pm all day, but I like that, it’s good and satisfying in its own way,” she said. “I love being out on the ocean. Absolutely love it. That part of it is really cool.”
Some day Ms Clements wants to be the captain of her own vessel, but she is in no rush to do that just yet.
“I have lots of years of fishing left to do,” she said. “When I get older, for sure, that is definitely the next goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.