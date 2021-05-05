“Fine weather yesterday, Wednesday, 30 April 1958, enabled fishermen along the North Shore in Western Prince County to run almost one half of their traps and for most the job will be completed today. Altogether, fishermen from Alberton to North Cape fish about 65,000 traps. There are sixty-two boats operating from Jude’s Point, Tignish; nineteen at Myrick’s Shore; twenty-one at Jerry Buote’s, Sea Cow Pond and one at North Cape. Twenty-seven boats operate from Alberton Harbour with an estimated 13,000 traps. As far as can be learned the largest gear is owned by Henry Doucette, Tignish, with 950 traps. The lone North Cape fisherman is Claude Leonard who fishes alone.
“The Guardian,” 1st May 1958.
“Unlike last year there is no shortage of herring for bait. First lobsters are expected to be landed today, May 1st, giving some indication of the season’s prospects.”
78 Escape Factory Boiler Blast at Jude’s Point
“The main steam boiler at the Tignish Fisheries Factory at Jude’s Point blew up Saturday, 8 May 1958, with a terrific report. Fifty-three women and twenty-five men engaged in canning lobsters in the building were fortunately uninjured.”
“A steam pressure of 125 pounds quickly filled the premises with hot steam making it difficult for the staff to make their way outside. The factory was immediately shut down and all lobsters on hand sold to outside buyers.”
“As the procuring and installation of a new steam boiler of the required size is an extensive task it seemed for a time that the cannery would be out of operation for the season. The factory manager, Wilson Shea, got in touch with Eugene Gorman of Charlottetown who immediately sent up Mr. Benjamin Livingston, an expert welder from Charlottetown Industries Ltd and his assistant Elmer MacKenna.”
“A large patch measuring 25 inches by 24 was welded into the boiler in a fine piece of repair work. The job was started Sunday at noon and finished about mid-night. Mr. Livingston said it was the largest patch he had welded into a boiler in thirty-five years at his trade.”
“Only two days work was lost by the seventy-eight people employed in the factory where the task of canning the daily catch from sixty-two lobster boats resumed.”
40,000 Traps Set Off Tignish, “The Guardian,” May 1st, 1964
“The first lobsters of the spring season are expected to be landed in Tignish this morning from an estimated 40,000 traps placed on the fishing grounds from that district yesterday. Despite a cold north easterly wind Tignish and Alberton fishermen got off to the fishing grounds at nine o’clock and by nightfall a good portion of their gear was set. The huge task of running lines will be continued for several days and by early next week landings should give some indication on the prospects for the season.”
“Bait is scarce in both Tignish and Alberton and herring fishing is being continued in both places. A Caraquet, N. B. boat has arrived in Tignish with herring from the mainland.”
