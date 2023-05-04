Mary Leblanc receives a bouquet of flowers and a thank you card with a gift card inside for her longstanding service to the West Prince Caring Cupboards. Photo: L-R: Corina Bolo, Mary Leblanc, and Rick Cameron. Submitted photo
The West Prince Caring Cupboard has seen an increased need for their services throughout 2022, with President Rick Cameron noting there has been a growing number of migrant workers and families using the food bank.
“Our client numbers have significantly grown this past year due to the impact of inflation, and we know how it hurts the low-income families,” said Mr Cameron during
WPCC annual general meeting at Our Family Traditions restaurant in Tignish on April 27.
The WPCC also hosted a diner for their volunteers and board members to celebrate the time and effort they put in throughout the year to keep the caring cupboards running.
The Alberton, Bloomfield, Tignish, and Tyne Valley depots serviced 3,214 individuals, comprising of singles, couples, and families during 2022. Between 2021 and 2022 the WPCC saw an increase of 2,079 individuals in need of food bank services. Forty-one per cent of 3,214 individuals who used the caring cupboard in 2022 were children, which is up five per cent from the 37 per cent from the year before.
“Our average per month for the year is 268 and last month we served 454,” said Mr Cameron. “That is a huge increase.”
During the reading of the 2022 financial report, Corina Bolo, the current treasurer for the WPCC, stated that there was an increase in monetary donations throughout the year as well as an increase in food donations. She also noted that inflation has also affected the WPCC when it comes to their food purchases.
“The food prices are higher due to inflation, for example orders that used to cost us $300 are now costing us $600,” said Ms Bolo.
During the meeting, it was brought up by members that there was also the need to get the word out about the caring cupboard services and the locations of the depots throughout the West Prince area. There were also talk about a Lennox Island location to help service the Indigenous community in the area, but due to circumstances for the time being they will continue to be serviced out of the Tyne Valley depot.
With the growing demand for food banks in the West Prince, the WPCC is looking towards expanding their locations. Much like they did in Alberton from moving the location of the food bank from the basement of the Alberton Presbyterian Church to more accessible and larger location at the Zetland Masonic Lodge.
The West Prince Caring Cupboard would also like to invite the public to their next meeting on May 13 at the Alberton depot for those interested about how to get more involved with the WPCC or simply seeking to know more about how this community group operates.
