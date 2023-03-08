Volunteers

West Prince Coordinator of Hospice PEI Services, Rosanne Banks, with three of the five new trained volunteers in the West Prince able to assist those on their end of life journeys. Also in photo: L-R: Mary Gallant, Larry LeClair and Nancy Adams. Missing from photo: Jennifer Heaman and Wilma Thibodeau. Melissa Heald photo

Hospice services in West Prince have five new trained volunteers to assist those on their end of life journeys.

Larry LeClair, Jennifer Heaman, Mary Gallant, Nancy Adams and Wilma Thibodeau recently completed the organization’s two day training, receiving their certificates at an event organized for local hospice volunteers at the Tignish Town Hall on March 2.

Hospice PEI’s executive director, Nancymarie Arsenault, presents long-time volunteer Freda Wilson a special plaque recognizing her many years of services with the organization. Ms Wilson has been volunteering with Hospice PEI since 1996. Melissa Heald photo

