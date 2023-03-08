West Prince Coordinator of Hospice PEI Services, Rosanne Banks, with three of the five new trained volunteers in the West Prince able to assist those on their end of life journeys. Also in photo: L-R: Mary Gallant, Larry LeClair and Nancy Adams. Missing from photo: Jennifer Heaman and Wilma Thibodeau. Melissa Heald photo
Hospice PEI’s executive director, Nancymarie Arsenault, presents long-time volunteer Freda Wilson a special plaque recognizing her many years of services with the organization. Ms Wilson has been volunteering with Hospice PEI since 1996. Melissa Heald photo
Hospice services in West Prince have five new trained volunteers to assist those on their end of life journeys.
Larry LeClair, Jennifer Heaman, Mary Gallant, Nancy Adams and Wilma Thibodeau recently completed the organization’s two day training, receiving their certificates at an event organized for local hospice volunteers at the Tignish Town Hall on March 2.
Hospice care is available to individuals and their families with life-limiting or palliative diagnosis, with trained volunteers offering emotional and practice support, companionship and comfort. Volunteers are carefully matched with clients and their families based on the client’s and their families needs. Hospice volunteers are available for clients who are living at home, in long term care, in hospitals, or in palliative care settings. Hospice PEI can also provide Island families with grief support and they have just launched a new service to help support caregivers. All Hospice PEI services are free of charge.
In attendance at the gathering last Thursday was Hospice PEI’s executive director, Nancymarie Arsenault.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, no longer limiting when members of the organization could gather, Hospice PEI is hoping to host these regular events to engage more with their volunteers.
“One of the things I was hearing across our regions was the disconnect our volunteers were feeling with the organization and even with each other,” said Ms Arsenault. “Especially in rural parts of the Island, where most of the volunteers are volunteering by themselves.”
Mr LeClair said after moving back to PEI he wanted to help people in his community.
“If I can help someone to pass on and I can learn to pass on, I will get something right there,” he said.
Ms Gallant said she knows of people in her life that could have used the services of hospice.
“I really got into it to find out want hospice really offers,” she said. “I also really want to help people through their later stages of their life journey and their families.”
Ms Adams is a residential care worker at the Maplewood Manor in Alberton.
Ms Arsenault said the organization will also be regularly recognizing other volunteers.
“We think it’s very important and honourable work you do,” said Ms Arsenault. “We would not exist if wasn’t for our volunteers.”
Volunteers Patsy Harper and Freda Wilson were both recognized. The two women were presented with a plaque with a picture of sunflowers, the national symbol of hospice care, and a quotation.
Ms Harper has been volunteering with Hospice PEI for three years while Ms Wilson has been with the organization since 1996.
Ms Wilson said after years working in healthcare, she knew hospice work would be a good fit for her.
“I just like helping people,” she said.
Hospice PEI has roughly 231 volunteers, with West Prince currently having around 29.
Ms Arsenault said their volunteers do amazing work for their clients.
“Our work really isn’t about dying at all,” she said. “It’s about living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.