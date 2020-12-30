For many, an annual New Year’s Day tradition is attending a levee at their local legion.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions, legions in West Prince have decided to forego hosting levees this year.
Currently, the Tignish Legion is closed as the organization looks for a new manager and will remain closed until one is hired.
However, President Jackie Doucette said the legion’s annual New Year’s levee often draws in a lot of people on that one single day.
“With the COVID restrictions this year, you’re only allowed 40-50 people, so I don’t think it would make much sense anyway,” he said. “It’s usually a packed house.”
Mr Doucette said the past year has been slow for the legion.
“We closed in March and we reopened in August until the end of November, so we’re just breaking even,” he said.
The Ellerslie Legion won’t be hosting a levee this year either. Same with the legion in O’Leary, but the building will be open on New Year’s Day.
President Grant Gay said the annual levee at the legion has been a pretty good event for the organization the last couple of years.
“We usually put out a lot of food, but that’s hard to do this year because you can’t do a buffet type of idea,” he said. “So we’re just going to operate from 12 to sometime that evening.”
Mr Gay said a lot of things are impacting the legion right now.
“It’s been up and down,” he said. “We lost about eight Christmas parties, a couple of banquets and that’s for the months of November and December. There’s also the stuff we lost way back in March and April, which was all booked, but then had to be cancelled.”
Mr Gay said he does hope people will continue to come out and support their local legion.
“It’s been around for 90 some years,” he said.
St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield will be closed on New Year’s Day and will be reopening on Jan. 2.
“It’s usually a pretty good social event,” said President Denis Gallant. “It’s usually pretty busy, but we have to do our part.”
Mr Gallant said the legion has been lucky to receive government funding, which helped to support the staff, and was able to carry out renovations when the building was closed.
“We’re still going forward, but it’s not easy on the staff and it’s not easy on the executive,” he said.
