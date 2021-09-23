For the last 15 years, Cecil Arsenault has been maintaining a portion of Gordon’s Wharf Road in Cascumpec.
Mr Arsenault has property at the end of the 0.9 kilometre clay road where he and members of his family summer every year.
The road intersects with the Cascumpec Road (Route 12) and Mr Arsenault’s property extends from where the road curves down to the wharf. The property is situated along the Cascumpec Bay and the wharf itself is owned by Mr Arsenault and leased to oyster fishers.
Mr Arsenault said the province has never bothered with this portion of the road, leaving him to fill in potholes or remove snow.
“Nobody else touched it,” he said. “The government never touched it. As far as they came was the corner.”
With speeding on the road an issue, and an attempt to slow traffic heading down to the wharf, around the beginning of September Mr Arsenault created two clay speed bumps,
Mr Arsenault said fishers use his road pretty much every day, from April until the water freezes over.
He spoke with the majority of fishers that use the wharf before he created the speed bumps, who he says were all right with him putting them in because he helps to maintain the road.
However, someone must have made a complaint, because his first set of speed bumps resulted in a provincial crew arriving one day to ‘scrape’ off the bumps.
“Somebody called the Department of Highways,” said Mr Arsenault. “After they scraped it off I put them right back.”
This was the first time Mr Arsenault ever created the makeshift speed bumps to deter speeders. Other attempts include putting up signs asking people to slow down.
“It’s not everybody who speeds,” he said. “It’s one or two out of 10 maybe, but the dust is unreal... There’s grandkids and small dogs that run around here too.”
When Mr Arsenault installed his second set of speed bumps at the beginning of last week, the next day two conservation officers showed up telling Mr Arsenault he will be fined, charged, and will have to appear in count in October. The following morning, heavy equipment showed up to once again to remove the speed bumps.
A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) said in an email to The Graphic the Gordon’s Wharf Road is a provincial road down to the wharf.
“DTI has provided maintenance to the road as requested over the years and did remove the speed bumps created by Mr Arsenault on two separate occasions,” stated the email.
The spokesperson provided information from the Road Act, which under Section 44 states: “No person shall remove any substance from any private lane, road, or other property, or from any part of the public right-of-way which the private lane, road, or property adjoins, and put, place, or pile any substance on any part of a public road, or right-of-way.”
“Any infraction of the Roads Act can result in charges or fines,” said the spokesperson. “In this case, a Summary Offense Ticket was issued.”
Mr Arsenault said he was surprised when he was charged and fined.
“They fined me a 100 bucks, I think they said, and every time you do it, it’s going to be $100 more,” he said.
