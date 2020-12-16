The sudden passing of a 21-year-old man from West Prince has left his family, fiancée and friends in shock.
“His mother and family are crushed,” said Danni Gillis.
Mackenzie (Mack) Smallman passed away as a result of his injuries following a motor vehicle collision on Route 2 in Inverness on Dec. 7.
Ms Gillis is the mother of his fiancée Emily Gillis and grandmother to his seven-month-old son Shamus.
“Emily is devastated completely and baby Shamus just doesn’t understand why his daddy hasn’t come home yet and he has no idea that he in fact never will,” said Ms Gillis. “The only thing harder than getting the phone call was having to tell Emily and watching her crumble with devastation. Everyone’s life has forever been changed by this loss. He knew so many people and everyone is feeling this loss deeply.”
Ms Gillis described Mackenzie as a kind person and someone with a gentle soul.
“He would do absolutely anything for a good laugh” she said. “He was a talented artist, liked to play guitar and loved playing jokes on all of us. He was such a caring person who always made himself available to help anyone.”
Mackenzie and his stepbrother Braydon Sellick had a close relationship.
“We just about did everything together,” he said. “He was a real good person. Easing going, easy to get along with, always trying to make somebody laugh.”
Mr Sellick said Mackenzie had a severe passion for horses and was involved with harness racing at the track in O’Leary.
“He spent quite a bit of time there,” said Mr Sellick.
A press release issued by Standardbred Canada stated Mackenzie was an upstart harness racing participant, earning Rookie of the Year in PEI’s matinee program in 2019.
“There wasn’t a day when Mackie wasn’t around horses,” said Ms Gillis. “He loved caring for them, training them and harness racing. He aspired to become an accomplished harness racer and looked up to many in the racing community. He couldn’t wait to take baby Shamus to the barn as an infant to show him the horses and tell him of all the things he would teach him in the years to come.”
Ms Gillis said becoming a father was one of Mackenzie’s proudest moments.
“He loved Shamus more than anything in this world,” she said. “He would lay with baby Shamus on his chest and smile the most loving genuine smile you’ve even seen. He wanted to teach Shamus everything he knew.”
Mackenzie is also survived by his mother Amanda Sellick, other brothers Jaydon and Connor, grandparents Wallace and Margaret Ann Smallman and Linda Kinch and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private viewing was held at the Ferguson Funeral Home in O’Leary on Dec. 11, followed by an interment at the Springfield West Baptist Church Cemetery.
A GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family with funeral expenses has raised well over its initial $5,000 goal.
Ms Gillis said the support from the community has been overwhelming.
“Our focus now is to ensure that baby Shamus and Emily can have time to heal without the burden of financial stress,” she said.
Ms Gillis said Mackenzie and Emily had many plans for their little family.
“There was so many things they wanted to do with and for their son Shamus,” she said. “Luckily there is an endless amount of stories that Mack’s family and friends will share with his son so he will at least be able to know the wonderful man his father was. Mackie will always live on not only in our memories but also in the smile of his son Shamus and forever in the heart of his fiancée Emily.”
