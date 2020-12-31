Despite a global pandemic in 2020, the mayors of West Prince have worked hard with their respective councils to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
“This year has been a challenge, but we have a good team here, and everybody buckled down and we got through it,” said David Gordon, mayor of Alberton.
Mr Gordon said it was a busy year for Alberton, from welcoming a new chief administration officer, Donna Thomson, in January, a new recreation director, Kenan Wilkie, in July, and completing a variety of projects. These projects include new sidewalks to improve safety in the town, a new dog park, upgrades to the town office, including a generator, that will allow the building to be a command centre in emergencies, an inclusive wheelchair swing at the Old Stone Station playground, and creating new homes in the Emma Drive subdivision.
Things were just as busy in Tignish this year, with sewer work, repairs to sidewalks, and preparing for a new water system to be constructed.
“We might have held back on a couple of projects, because we realized the funding from the provincial government was probably used up,” said mayor Allan McInnis. “So we just delayed a couple of projects until the end of March, coming of April when the new budget comes in.”
Things were a little quieter in O’Leary, though mayor Eric Gavin believes the pandemic was the main reason for this.
“It sort of made everybody uncertain,” he said. “They didn’t want to open a new business, or do this or that because they didn’t know how things were going to turn out, that would be the biggest thing.”
If there was one word to encompass what 2020 has been like for Tyne Valley, that word would be Hockeyville.
The community didn’t have the best end to 2019, as a fire destroyed the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre in the early morning hours of Dec. 29. Shortly after, the decision was made to make a bid for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2020, though when the lockdown began in the province in March, the contest had to be postponed.
“It definitely took the wind out of our sails,” said mayor Jeff Noye. “You feel like you’re making headway, and then, nope, you’re not allowed to do that stuff anymore. That definitely threw a wrench into things. I think if Hockeyville had gone on schedule, there wouldn’t have been any problems, but the fact that it was delayed, our momentum kind of got stopped, that definitely hurt us.”
Tyne Valley made it to the Top Four, but lost the title to Twillingate, Newfoundland.
Because most of the focus this year was getting a new rink constructed, there were some projects that were put on the back burner, which were picked up in the fall. Right now, the community is working on building a new park, and new trails for things like biking and hiking. Mr Noye said council is focusing on more family oriented activities and to create more things for people in the area.
“All things considered, I think we’re pretty happy with where we are” said Mr Noye. “The rink was the biggest hurdle, but it didn’t really slow us down that much, and we kept pushing through.”
Like Tyne Valley, the mayor and councils of Alberton, O’Leary, and Tignish also had projects they weren’t able to work on, mainly due to the pandemic, but are picking up on them now.
“We’re trying to get more development, we’re trying to get more businesses, we’re trying to get more stuff like that,” said Mr Gavin. “That seems to be something that was sort of eased up on. We weren’t as aggressive as we should have been, because of the uncertainty rate. We’re still going straight ahead, maybe not as fast as we would like to, but we’re still going ahead, we’re not stopping.”
Mr McInnis said a growth in population and development is also something he would have liked to have seen for Tignish this year, but understands why that wasn’t possible.
He said there are plans in the works right now to help bring in more people to the town, including a change to one of its bylaws. This bylaw currently doesn’t allow modular homes, also known as trailers or mini-homes, to be built in town. Mr McInnis said there has been a number of requests from the community on this matter.
“Myself and council, we try to be as transparent as we can to let the people know what ideas are coming forward and what decisions we make,” he said. “If they don’t agree with us on some of the things we do, come and let us know and we’ll try to adjust things. This town doesn’t belong to council, it belongs to the constituents, so we want the constituents to be happy in the town.”
Mr Gordon said there are plans in the works for improvements to the community in 2021, including upgrades to the Jacques Cartier Arena, and continued work on building a new splash pad in the town.
“I’d like to see a seniors complex put somewhere for our seniors so they can come and do and go as they please, because we have a lot of seniors in our community,” he said. “Next summer, I’m hoping to get a half basketball court over by the ball field, and we’re going to change the location of our volleyball court by our gazebo, and put it in the ball field as well, that way we’ll have our ball field with a bunch more attractions.”
The mayors of the West Prince would like to wish residents a very Happy New Year, and all the best in 2021.
