The West Prince Mayors show off their Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal that were presented by lieutenant-governor Antionette Perry. In photo: L-R: Mayor Everett (Sonny) Wedge of St. Louis, Mayor Vance Keough of St. Felix, Mayor Allan McInnis of Tignish, P.E.I’s lieutenant-governor Antionette Perry, Mayor Ronnie McRea of Tignish Shore and Mayor Eric Gavin of O’Leary. Alecia Gallant photo
Five West Prince mayors were awarded the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal on April 11.
PEI’s lieutenant-governor Antionette Perry presented mayors Allan McInnis of Tignish, Ronnie McRea of Tignish Shore, Everett (Sonny) Wedge of St. Louis, Eric Gavin of O’Leary and Vance Keough of St. Felix with their platinum jubilee medals at the Tignish Municipal Office.
“I just love being able to recognize those that go the extra mile,” Ms Perry said.
Ms Perry also highlighted that her majesty Queen Elizabeth II had devoted her life to serving the people and to honour her majesty’s commitment, the medals would be awarded to people who have also devoted themselves to making their province a better place and who have made a significant contribution to their communities.
The mayors each received their medals to honour their volunteer work within their communities and will now join the other 574 islanders that have received the award.
Each municipal council in West Prince is made up of volunteers that dedicate their time to working towards making their communities better and the mayors lead the councils towards their goals.
“Without volunteers things don’t get done,” Mr Gavin said.
The late mayor of Alberton David Gordon also received a platinum jubilee medal for his service to the community. Mr Gordon’s medal was presented to his family by Premier Dennis King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.