Medals

The West Prince Mayors show off their Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal that were presented by lieutenant-governor Antionette Perry. In photo: L-R: Mayor Everett (Sonny) Wedge of St. Louis, Mayor Vance Keough of St. Felix, Mayor Allan McInnis of Tignish, P.E.I’s lieutenant-governor Antionette Perry, Mayor Ronnie McRea of Tignish Shore and Mayor Eric Gavin of O’Leary. Alecia Gallant photo

Five West Prince mayors were awarded the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal on April 11.

PEI’s lieutenant-governor Antionette Perry presented mayors Allan McInnis of Tignish, Ronnie McRea of Tignish Shore, Everett (Sonny) Wedge of St. Louis, Eric Gavin of O’Leary and Vance Keough of St. Felix with their platinum jubilee medals at the Tignish Municipal Office.

