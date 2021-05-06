Food insecurity always troubled Cole Rayner.
“He always seemed to be concerned of kids having school lunches,” said his mother, Tina Rayner. “A lot of times he would ask for extra money, and he was known to have bought other kids their lunches.”
Unfortunately, Mr Rayner was killed in a single vehicle accident when the car he was driving went off the road in Huntley on Sept. 27.
April 25 would have been his 18th birthday. Wanting to do something to honour him that was connected to him personally, Ms Rayner posted to social media with a request: a donation to the local food bank in his memory.
“I said to my husband ‘If we sit around all day, I just can’t imagine how we would have felt instead,” she said. “This kept us occupied and busy, so I think we’re glad that we did it.”
In her post, Ms Rayner said a tote would be placed at his grave at the Greenmount Church of Christ Graveyard, and asked people to contribute in any way they feel comfortable with. She said with COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing regulations, the graveyard was probably the safest place to drop off the donations, while offering the chance for a person to pay their respects.
“I’m just blessed to have stories shared with me of Cole buying food for a homeless man while on his history and travel trip, as well as my own memories of him asking for money to help with buying a kid’s lunch at school, not to mention countless treat bags at the rink when he was a little kid,” she said in the post. “In his words, ‘They just never get a treat, Mom’.”
Initially, the plan was to have donations dropped off only on Mr Rayner’s birthday. Ms Rayner said the family thought it would be nice to receive some donations, but if there was nothing in the tote, that was okay too. But, when the Rayner family arrived at the graveyard early in the morning, there was already a bag of donations tied up at the entrance.
By early afternoon on April 26, the family’s SUV had made two trips to the Alberton branch of the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC). Some of the bags containing donations of canned and dried goods also had something extra, birthday cards addressed to Mr Rayner.
Ms Rayner thinks her son would have thought donating to the WPCC was a great idea, and, like her, would have surprised at the volume of food dropped off.
After being weighed, the total cost of the donations equalled $2,691.13 On top of that, monetary donations to the WPCC totalled almost $3,000.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Lynda Leard, one of the directors of the WPCC. “I think the family are to be commended for honouring the memory of Cole this way.”
