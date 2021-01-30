Returning to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be a different experience this year for West Prince native Alison Griffin.
The former Iqaluit resident, who recently moved back to PEI, will be curling for Team Nunavut, her third time representing the Canadian territory at the Scotties.
“As a team we are really honoured to be able to represent Nunavut on a national stage,” said Ms Griffin.
To deal with COVID-19, Curling Canada will be creating a bubble environment for all scheduled national 2021 championship events by setting up a hub city at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. That includes for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier, the World Men’s Curling Championship and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.
The bubble also means games will be played without fans in the seats and teams cannot socialize with other teams outside of competition.
“It’s going to be different, but I think it’s going to be good,” said Ms Griffin. “Curling Canada has done a good job so far covering all the bases and ensuring all the athletes, officials and volunteers are going to be safe.”
Athletes will be arriving a couple days prior to the competition begins and must provide a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to Calgary. They will be tested twice more once they arrive in the city.
When Ms Griffin returns to PEI from the competition she will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Team Nunavut will be skipped again by Lori Eddy, with Ms Griffin returning as the team’s second. Kaitlin MacDonald throws from the lead position and Sadie Pinksen is the team’s third.
“We feel very fortunate we each have flexibility in our lives that allow us to go,” said Ms Griffin. “There are some teams that obviously can’t due to work and family commitments. It certainly didn’t come lightly the decision to go, but we were able to figure it out that the four of us and our coach will able to attend.”
Ms Griffin said the fan experience at last year’s Scotties in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was great.
“They took us under their wing, aside from obviously cheering for their home team of Saskatchewan, and we did gain quite a bit of fans from Nunavut and we all had family who travelled to Moose Jaw,” she said. “That was really nice to have that support, so that’s going to be different, but it is what it is and we’re happy that we will be able to play and at least the fans at home can watch and enjoy.”
Training as a team hasn’t been easy due to travel restrictions, but the group has been in contact with each other since last March by having regular monthly meetings through video conference. Those virtual meetings have recently increased as they prepare for the Scotties and they keep each other up-to-date on their training.
“We’re staying connected the best we can, giving the circumstances,” said Ms Griffin.
The team is hoping to repeat or build on their success from last year’s Scotties in Moose Jaw where they won two games, said Ms Griffin.
“Obviously, last year was different, because we were able to play together in some events in Ontario before we went,” she said. “We were able to train together and be on the ice together, but that’s not going to happen this year, but I think a lot of teams are in the same boat. We’re just doing the best we can under the circumstances.”
Despite the challenges, Ms Griffin said the team has a great dynamic.
“I think that was part of our success last year,” she said. “It’s not easy to find four people who have the same goals and can worked together like that. We enjoy each other’s company and we’re going to be spending a lot of time together in the bubble, especially with no fans and family this year. So I think it’s a good thing we get along.”
Ms Griffin said getting to curl at a national competition is a dream for many curlers and she excited for the opportunity.
“We don’t take it for granted,” she said. “We feel very fortunate.”
The Scotties takes place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28.
