Housing needs

Tracy Pineau, Housing Project Coordinator for Develop West Prince, and Jordan MacDonald, executive director of the non-profit community economic development organization, hold up copies of Develop West Prince’s housing needs assessment, the first steps in their West Prince Housing Initiative project. The report has been made public with the intent for it to be used by private businesses, government, non-profit organizations, municipalities and others to use to guide future action on housing issues in the region. Melissa Heald photo

Develop West Prince has made public the results of their housing needs assessment, the first steps in their West Prince Housing Initiative project.

“Back in the spring, Develop West Prince recognized housing was a challenge in the region and as a development organization it should be working towards alleviating some of those housing challenges, but it wasn’t exactly clear what the issues were,” said Jordan MacDonald, executive director of the non-profit community economic development organization.

