Tracy Pineau, Housing Project Coordinator for Develop West Prince, and Jordan MacDonald, executive director of the non-profit community economic development organization, hold up copies of Develop West Prince’s housing needs assessment, the first steps in their West Prince Housing Initiative project. The report has been made public with the intent for it to be used by private businesses, government, non-profit organizations, municipalities and others to use to guide future action on housing issues in the region. Melissa Heald photo
Develop West Prince has made public the results of their housing needs assessment, the first steps in their West Prince Housing Initiative project.
“Back in the spring, Develop West Prince recognized housing was a challenge in the region and as a development organization it should be working towards alleviating some of those housing challenges, but it wasn’t exactly clear what the issues were,” said Jordan MacDonald, executive director of the non-profit community economic development organization.
So, to better understand what specific housing needs existed in western PEI, Develop West Prince worked with business management consulting firm AOR Solutions throughout the fall of 2022 to complete a housing needs assessment.
The assessment included a community wide survey of residents and employers in the region, seven community engagement sessions, and key informant interviews with selected stakeholders. In total, over 350 individuals, businesses and organizations participated in the assessment. Then the information gathered was supplemented with data from the 2021 census and other provincial statistics. The result is a comprehensive report of current housing needs in the region with recommendations for private businesses, government and community to help address those needs.
“Develop West Prince is here to act as a resource and to promote collaboration and we see this as a tool that can be used,” said Mr MacDonald. “The whole purpose is this report can be used by anybody because we feel that anybody who has a role to play in addressing some of these challenges should have the information available to them.”
That’s why the report has been made public, with the intent for it to be used by private businesses, government, non-profit organizations, municipalities and others to use to guide future action on housing issues in the region.
“To date, no one had really gone through the effort in doing a West Prince specific report like this,” said MacDonald. “A lot of the information that is publicly available is either rural PEI, that’s everything that’s not Summerside or Charlottetown, so at least this report treats the region as one cohesive unit.”
Some of the gaps identified in the assessment include businesses being limited in their growth potential due to limited supply of housing for new employee needs.
“If we are going to grow as a region, we have to have places for people to live, and there’s particular demographics that haven’t had their needs met,” said Mr MacDonald.
Mr MacDonald added the assessment also revealed housing challenges can affect individuals in a number of ways, including safety and security, personal health and mental wellbeing.
But now that these existing gaps have been identified, with the assessment providing tangible data, the information can be used to assist developers in things like business plans, feasibility analysis and business and organizational decision making.
“If you are a private developer and you are going for funding or financing, here is this really in-depth report about needs and demands in the region and that should help you with your business case,” said Mr MacDonald.
However, Develop West Prince doesn’t want to get involved in constructing additional housing units themselves, but instead collaborate with developers, tenants, landlords and others to develop ideas for future housing construction.
Tracy Pineau, who was hired this past November as the Housing Project Coordinator for the organization, said the next steps for Develop West Prince includes holding additional planning sessions with these potential stakeholders to assist them with overcoming barriers such as funding, dealing with government red tape or finding land to build on.
“Now it’s about how can Develop West Prince work with community organizations to address some of the recommended actions that came out in that report,” added Mr MacDonald.
The housing needs assessment will be posted on the Develop West Prince website and they encourage anyone, from developers to community members, who want to discuss or network on the topic to reach out to them.
