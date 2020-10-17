Pharmacies in West Prince have seen an increased response to the early start of the flu shot season.
Normally, flu shots aren’t administered until the first day after Thanksgiving, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Islanders have been able to get the shot since early October. The provincial government is encouraging Islanders to get the flu vaccine early this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonathan MacDougall, a pharmacy technician at Murphy’s Tyne Valley Pharmacy, said there has definitely been more demand than there has been in previous years
“I’ve had a lot of people in that are saying this is the first year they’ve gotten the flu shot, or the first time in many years that they’ve gotten it,” he said. “I think people are more aware of how viruses spread and the things we can do to help prevent it with the amount of information that we’ve had about the Coronavirus. That in itself has brought conversations up about the flu.”
At the O’Leary Pharmachoice, co-owner Shawn Brown compared the two week period from the beginning of last year’s flu shot season to the same two week period from this year’s season. Between the two periods, the pharmacy has seen an increase of 20 per cent in regard to residents getting their flu shot.
One of those residents is Krystal Woodside. Ms Woodside has been getting the flu shot consecutively for at least five years now, and feels it’s something that can easily be done to prevent herself and others from getting sick.
“Every year I know it’s important, but this year, I definitely put a push on to get it early,” she said. “With everything that’s happening with the coronavirus, to have the flu on top of that? It’s just going to be a lot more challenging, so if we can combat one illness, then hopefully (we can) look after the other after that.”
Because of the pandemic, many pharmacies are administering flu shots by appointment only, with precautions in place including COVID-19 screening, and ensuring social distancing measures are followed. For some pharmacies, this requires them to use spaces they’ve never used before.
“Some pharmacies are renting spaces to do their flu shots, or they have specific clinics that they can organize the number of bodies that are coming in a specific time frame,” said Mr Brown. “Us, in particular, we have a medical centre beside us that’s empty, so we’re able to shuffle people over that way, so that saves congestion at the other end of our pharmacy where we would normally have the congestion.”
Mr MacDougall said realistically, almost everyone should be getting vaccinated to help prevent the spread throughout the community, unless there’s a medical reason for not being able to get the vaccine. As with COVID-19, where some people are asymptomatic, there can be people who can be a carrier of flu and shows no symptoms, but accidentally pass it on to someone else, where it could be fatal.
It’s difficult to say how the pandemic will impact the flu season, but Mr MacDougall is optimistic about how it will go.
“We might have a better flu season than normal with the social distancing guidelines, and less people out and about, and gathered in small spaces,” he said. “We might actually see that if we continue following the guidelines and the new normal that the flu season this year might not be as significant or prevalent as it was in previous years.”
