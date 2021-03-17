Fair weather this winter has meant the new arena in Tyne Valley will be opening either right on time or a few days ahead of schedule.
That’s according to the project manager overseering the construction of the new rink that will replace the former arena that burned down in December 2019. The hope is to have the rink completed in time for the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival in August.
Cedric Gallant said while building during a global pandemic was a little worrying, one of the biggest concerns was being able to bring some of the necessary building material into the province, but that, thankfully, hasn’t been an issue.
Right now crews are working on things like the dressing rooms and seating areas. Cement for the ice floor won’t be poured until early July, as a lot of work has to be done before that.
Mr Gallant said workers have been able to maintain the required six foot distance from each other, but that’s not always possible.
“We try to as much as we can, but sometimes in the construction business you can’t,” he said. “Let’s say you needed two people to hold a piece of plywood, or something. But, all in all it’s been great. We’ve got a super, big building, the crew’s not that many people. There’s going to be more trades coming in now, like the bricklayers, plumbers, but it’s been good.”
While constructing the new recreational facility continues in Tyne Valley, other arenas in the West Prince region have had to weather a global pandemic and lockdowns.
Thankfully, the 2020-2021 season at the Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton has gone reasonably well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s busy, we’ve got lots of ice rentals, and things are going well,” said rink manager Alan Rennie. “No canteen, of course, but it’s working out. It’s making a difference, but we’re still holding our own. It’s making a difference, but it’s not affecting us as much as we anticipated. We had a little shut down just before Christmas. When we closed up there, we just shut everything down and walked out, it keeps expenses low.”
With the recent two week circuit breaker, there hasn’t been any minor hockey games being played, meaning revenue from ice rentals isn’t coming in as a result. Some rinks did try to open their canteens, but the end result wasn’t the best outcome.
“We opened the canteen when the Junior Cs were playing, and the Midget AA, but the revenue wasn’t there,” said Timmy Gaudet, rink manager of the Credit Union Arena in Tignish. “Each time we opened it we were pretty much even or we went backward. There’s no Senior Hockey this year, so that’s a lot of revenue there too.”
Though rinks are having to deal with smaller crowds and less money coming in, they haven’t had any issues with long periods of shut downs this season. Only three days were lost with the most recent one.
Cohorts of up to 50 people are allowed in arenas at one time, and though it’s tough not being able to fill the stands like a normal season, Mr Rennie said it was nice being able to have people coming into the rink.
“We’ve found people are generally pretty cooperative,” said Mr Gaudet. “We certainly saw the best of people in that respect, to obey the rules, and wearing their masks. That was good to see.”
While Islanders are expected to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, arenas won’t be seeing the impact resulting from that until fall, when they open for a new season.
“It would be nice to get rid of the masks sooner or later and get back to some type of normal,” said Mr Gaudet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.