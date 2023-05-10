For the first time and sadly last time of their intermediate school band careers grade nine music students at M.E. Callaghan pose with their gold rating trophy from the Atlantic Festivals of Music. The band had travelled to Halifax to attend and perform at AFM on April 27. Alecia Gallant photo
The M.E.Callghan grade eight and nine intermediate band and music teacher Denise Wilson pose with their gold rating trophy after performing at the Atlantic Festivals of Music on April 27. Submitted photo
M.E. Callaghan and Hernewood Intermediate Schools both took home trophies for their stellar performances at the Atlantic Festivals of Music (AFM), which took place from April 26-28 .
The annual music festival at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia takes place over three consecutive days and thousands of participants from across Atlantic Canada and Quebec get the chance to perform and learn from world renowned adjudicators.
“I was really excited, I knew they were playing really well,” said Denise Wilson.
Ms Wilson is the current band instructor at M.E.Callaghan and bought her grade eight and nine band, consisting of 22 students across both grades, to AFM.
The M.E.Callaghan band took home gold for their performance of Aztec Sunrise, Creatures in the Attic and Cardiff Castle.
“I went in thinking we were just going to get a participation trophy, but winning gold I was very shocked,” said Grade 9 student Jared Kenny.
This was Mr Kenny’s first year attending the festival since the year before the annual band trip had been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mr Kenny, along with his classmates, were over the moon excited to win the gold for their performance. According to chaperones who attended the trip with the students, the band was so thrilled when they heard they had won gold that they could be heard down the hall.
Hernewood’s grade eight and nine band also attended AFM and performed Of Gentle Spirit, Swashbuckler’s March, and Silvergate Overture. Andrea Ellis, the current band instructor at Hernewood was excited when the band received silver for their performance, placing both West Prince bands in the top tier for their category across Atlantic Canada.
“We were extremely excited to return to the festival for the first time since 2019,” said Ms Ellis. “The pandemic shut down the festival for three years, so it was a great blessing to be able to travel and perform once again at their world class festival.”
The Hernewood band was excited to receive their silver rating at the festival. It was a wonderful experience for the band and Ms Ellis was incredibly pleased with her students and the hard work they put in during classes, rehearsals and at home to perform the way they did at the festival.
“I’d like to thank all my students, all the parents, and my colleagues for their undying support for our music program,” she said.
Both Hernewood and M.E. Callaghan would like to thank the West Prince community for their unwavering support of both their music programs over the years and look forward to working with the community to continue to help enrich the music programs for years to come.
