For the first time and sadly last time of their intermediate school band careers grade nine music students at M.E. Callaghan pose with their gold rating trophy from the Atlantic Festivals of Music. The band had travelled to Halifax to attend and perform at AFM on April 27. Alecia Gallant photo

M.E. Callaghan and Hernewood Intermediate Schools both took home trophies for their stellar performances at the Atlantic Festivals of Music (AFM), which took place from April 26-28 .

The annual music festival at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia takes place over three consecutive days and thousands of participants from across Atlantic Canada and Quebec get the chance to perform and learn from world renowned adjudicators.

The M.E.Callghan grade eight and nine intermediate band and music teacher Denise Wilson pose with their gold rating trophy after performing at the Atlantic Festivals of Music on April 27. Submitted photo
Andrea Ellis prepares the Hernewood grade eight and nine intermediate band play their first song for adjudicators at the Atlantic Festivals of Music on April 26. Submitted photo

