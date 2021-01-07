West Prince is proving its musical talent with several nominations for the 2021 Music PEI Awards.
The Stompin’ Tom Centre in Skinners Pond is up for Venue of the Year, its first nomination from the association.
“It means a lot, we had a great team of people working this summer to make sure that everyone had a good experience,” said Anne Arsenault, general manager and CEO of Tignish Initiatives Corporation, which operates the Stompin’ Tom Centre. “The fact that we’re actually in the running for the award is a big acknowledgment of all the hard work that folks did over the summer.”
Ms Arsenault said the centre has had a successful season, modifying its annual concert series in order for concert goers to enjoy music while safely observing social distancing measures. Instead of holding the series indoors, where one cohort of 50 would be allowed, it was hosted outside on the centre’s new outdoor stage, which allowed for two cohorts of 50.
“The entertainers, they were really excited to do live appearances, and of course the guests who came were equally excited,” she said. “The fact that they got to take in some live entertainment was very rare this summer.”
One of the awards O’Leary musician Cory Gallant is nominated for is Digital Achievement of the Year, which recognizes an individual or group that portrays consistently in social media, releases online shows, and keeps connected and relevant with online fans.
“This is actually an awesome honour to be included in this one, especially with the way 2020 rolled out,” he said. “Social media activity and keeping up with fans is something that we strive for this year, so pretty special to be nominated in this category.”
This is the second year Mr Gallant has been nominated by Music PEI. His first nominations were for the 2020 Music PEI Awards, for New Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Contemporary Roots/Country Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Solo Recording of the Year. Of the five nominations, he won awards for New Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.
The nominations bring a positive ending to a disappointing year. He had a lot of momentum going into the year with the two Music PEI awards along with the release of Easily Addicted, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, two tours with a total of 35 shows had to be canceled, something Mr Gallant said was unfortunate, but understands it had to be done.
Mr Gallant’s second nomination this year is for FACTOR Song of the Year for his single Easily Addicted.
“It was a song written by a friend of mine out west, Tyler Whelen,” he explained. “I always get songs from other writers as well to throw in the mix because it’s not always my own stuff that’s the right stuff for whatever we’re trying to do at that time. When Tyler sent me that song, as soon as we heard it we knew it was something right in my wheelhouse. This really was a song that was meant for me to sing and for us to do.”
Mr Gallant said his influences include 90s country music, and the outlaw movement from the 1970s and Waylon Jennings and that era of country music. He said Easily Addicted really fit with that.
Other nominees in these two categories include The East Pointers, Catherine MacLellan, Tara MacLean, and Lennie Gallant, artists Mr (Cory) Gallant considers to be the PEI staples of the music world in the region. He said it’s an honour to be nominated with these artists.
Alberton resident Daniel Drouin is up for his second Producer of the Year Award, and his company Up West Productions is nominated for Recording Studio of the Year.
“These two categories are pretty tough, it’s been the same winner for the last couple of years,” he said. “It feels good to be nominated, but it’s two tough categories to be nominated in.”
Producing is something Mr Drouin fell into. He began recording music in 2017, originally in his living room, but soon purchased a 12x16 building, renovating it into a small studio.
This is the first nomination for Up West Productions, and third year Mr Drouin himself has been nominated. Previous nominations include Country Album of the Year, Male Solo Artist of the Year, and Cover Band Artist of the Year.
He said producing is all creativity, noting how a lot of times it’s really pulling the best out of the artist, or players that come in on back up, like fiddle players, piano players, bass players, and drummers. It’s trying to pull the best out of them to put on the tracks. He said it’s a different field for sure, but it’s fun.
Being nominated for these awards means a lot.
“It means people are seeing what I’m doing. I’m up against some more established producers and studios, maybe I’m heading in the right direction, or maybe there was no one else to put in the category” he said with a laugh. “I think a studio has been lacking up west for a long time, and I think now the Island will see what up west has to offer with me here as a business, and helping push for that music. I can only produce what people bring me, and they’ve been bringing me good product. It’s me that’s being nominated, but if it wasn’t for anybody else (artists and musicians), I wouldn’t be getting nominated.”
Award winners will be announced in February, but as of now there’s no word on what the ceremony will be like, whether it will be virtual or in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.