Nancy Getson and Garth MacKay never expected to be recipients of the Golden Apple Award, but the West Prince teachers are humbled by the honour.
“I was gobsmacked because I did not imagine that anyone would have even nominated me because I spend so much time in my classroom with my kids,” said Ms Getson. “And I know that’s the most important job by far, but there’s so many people who give so much to the profession. I feel very privileged, and I feel that I’m very grateful. Because it’s such an honor. The people who have won it before me, they’re just so amazing and I can’t believe I’m in that category.”
The annual award is peer nominated, given to a deserving teacher in the Prince Edward Island Teachers Federation who displays excellence in teaching, cultivates positive school culture and is a contributing member of their community.
Ms Getson teaches chemistry at Westisle Composite High School, and Mr Getson teaches music at Ellerslie Elementary School. Neither teacher knew they had been nominated, and were equally surprised when presented with their awards. Mr MacKay, who has been teaching for 27 years, recalled how the school’s principal, Jason Cormier, interrupted the Grade 6 class he was teaching at the time, and asked the students to go to the school’s multipurpose room, then asked Mr MacKay to go along with them. Initially, he thought the school was recognizing his retirement.
“I thought that seems kind of early, because it was still April and then I walked around the corner into the room, and there was my father and my wife and, five close friends,” he said. “I thought, ‘Well, this is my retirement, for sure’, but it was the Golden Apple Award. The kids sang and several teachers presented some of the students’ work and spoke, and there was two giant cakes. It was very heartwarming to say the least.”
When asked what it is they enjoy about being a teacher, along with the camaraderie of being with their co-workers, the children was first and foremost among their reasons.
“Children keep me young, I love the way they think, and the way they behave most of the time,” said Mr MacKay. “They’re just amazing.”
Ms Getson agreed, adding she loves being able to take her students to a new level of learning, and loves seeing them learn.
“I really do believe if they get a good basis here, that they’ll be able to do better in life, and hopefully that means be more successful,” she said. “I don’t just mean successful and always making money, I mean successful like that they’re confident and that they’re enjoying their life, that they do have enough money to pay bills, but that they’re giving back to society in their community. I know I teach them chemistry so you’re thinking ‘how can you do that?’ But if you give them the skills of problem solving, problem solving is used everywhere.”
