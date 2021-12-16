Hailey Williams was happy to do something for her community, raising over $850 from the sale of tickets for a gift basket she and her mother created. Money raised from the event was donated to the West Prince Christmas Hampers Program, and Santa for Seniors. Submitted photo
When Hailey Williams decided to raise money by selling tickets on a gift basket, she never anticipated the amount it would bring in.
“We were thinking a couple hundred,” said the Westisle Composite High School student. “And then we ended up with $855.”
Haley got the idea from her mother, Karla Williams, and the two quickly put together a basket, which featured a variety of items, including a blanket and hot chocolate bombs, both handmade by Hailey.
“Our minister, Reverend Bethe, often talks about time, talent, and treasures,” said Karla. “As a 16 year old, you don’t often have treasures, so, she can use her time and talent to fundraise something, and if she doubled her money, then it’s going toward a good cause.”
Tickets on the basket were $2 each or three for $5, though Haley said more often than not people were buying at least $5 worth of tickets.
Proceeds from the gift basket have been donated to two Christmas programs in the area. Five hundred dollars went to the West Prince Christmas Hampers program, while the remaining $355 went to Santa for Seniors.
“Mom helps out with the Hampers. With Santa for Seniors, at our church, our youth group would buy stuff for the seniors and take it to them, and visit with them,” said Hailey. “But with COVID, we can’t go in there, so we thought we should do something to help them during the holiday season, because I know they don’t get to see all of their family.”
Corina Bolo, spokesperson for the West Prince Christmas Hampers Program, was blown away by the donation.
“The donation from Hailey was so special, not only because of the amount, but even more so because of the personal effort Hailey made to raise the funds,” she said. “Her big heart to help members of her community at Christmas time speaks volumes about this young woman, and what an amazing example she sets for all of us.”
