Tourism season is right around the corner and the West Prince tourism industry is gearing up for yet another summer season.
Tyne Valley Teas Café is already getting ready for what is looking like a very busy summer.
“We are pretty excited, we already have calls coming in about bookings for the summer for brunch and fancy teas,” said Carol Rybinski, The owner of the café.
Tyne Valley Teas Café opened in 2016 and has been running strong ever since. Last summer, business at the café was booming and this summer is looking like it could be even busier.
Ms Rybinski says the team is looking to build a piece onto their kitchen to extend kitchen space and storage. However, finding a contractor is proving tricky.
The café is also seeing an increase in staff this summer with two returning and already one new hire. Ms Rybinski was worried about not finding anyone after they put out their first call for workers.
“When we first put out the call on Facebook, we were worried, however after we put out another call we got more applications,” Ms Rybinski said.
Ms Rybinski and her staff are looking forward to the upcoming tourism season, with weddings to cater, fancy teas to serve, a Mother’s Day brunch and many other events.
The Canadian Potato Museum is also gearing up for another busy season.
Donna Rowley, manager of the Museum, is getting ready by hiring staff and cleaning up for their opening on May 15.
“The main thing is the staffing so we can promote the museum seven days a week, especially the food side of it. And people love to eat, so part of being a visitor on the Island is to taste everything that we have to offer,” said Ms Rowley.
Ms Rowley hopes to hire enough kitchen staff to keep the kitchen and museum running seven days a week come June 12 when the kitchen officially opens for the summer. Last summer, the kitchen was understaffed which resulted in the kitchen only being open five days a week.
“People are planning, and we’ve been getting requests as early as January,” she said. “I’ve been getting requests for dates and stuff for the farm tour, so it’s nice to see that people are looking forward to travelling here.”
Last year, The Canadian Potato Museum saw pre-COVID levels of traffic, with around 13, 189 visitors over the summer season. This year, the museum hopes that the number will increase. They are currently working with 11 farms to offer farm tours again this summer and the dates for tours are booking up fast.
