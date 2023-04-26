Tourism

Donna Rowley, manager for the Canadian Potato Museum, is optimistic for the summer as the museum looks at a seven day work week.

Alecia Gallant photo

Tourism season is right around the corner and the West Prince tourism industry is gearing up for yet another summer season.

Tyne Valley Teas Café is already getting ready for what is looking like a very busy summer.

