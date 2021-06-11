A Nail Pond teen has been named this year’s Volleyball PEI 14U Male Athlete of the Year.
Eddy Doyle received the award from his coach Harvey Mazeroll on June 3.
The Grade 8 M.E Callaghan student has been playing volleyball for the past two and half years and was nominated for the award by Mr Mazeroll.
“He’s an athletic player,” said Mr Mazeroll. “He’s good at everything he does.”
Mr Doyle is a multi-sports athlete who also plays basketball, golf, hockey, badminton and football. He has his sights on participating in the Canada Summer Games in 2025.
“I’ve been coaching volleyball for 46 years and I’ve had very few players as good as Eddy coming into high school,” said Mr Mazeroll. “Eddy had the skills right from the start.”
After hearing his coach’s high praise, Mr Doyle said it felt good to receive the award and thanked Mr Mazeroll for the nomination.
Mr Mazeroll said Mr Doyle deserved the award.
“He’s a great kid to coach,” he said. “He works hard. He listens. That’s why he’s so good at everything else.”
